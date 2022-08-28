Manny Khoshbin Will Become One of the 25 Owners of the New One-Seated McLaren Solus GT

Manny Khoshbin, the real estate mogul, has recently ordered the Mclaren Solus GT, and he’s been documenting the process of ordering and choosing the specs for his new ride.
Manny Khoshbin is a self-made millionaire who is very passionate about cars. His garage is full of expensive and tasteful vehicles, and he plans to add the Mclaren Solus GT to his collection. What’s cool about his channel is that it not only documents his fun and eccentric lifestyle, but you also get to see some behind-the-scenes of buying certain cars.
Only 25 Mclaren Solus GTs will be produced, and Manny will be one of the owners. This one-seater vehicle is the closest thing you’ll get to an F1 car, sporting a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that revs beyond 10,000 RPM, generates 840 PS, and has a fantastic nostalgic sound. With a closed cockpit and aircraft-style canopy, the Solus GT weighs less than 1000 kg (2200 lbs.) and is built to provide a downforce of 1200 kg (which then increases depending on how fast you’re going). It lets the air flow under, above, and through the car.
In one of his recent videos, Manny drives to a Mclaren facility where he must put his driving skills to the test on a prototype in order to become one of the future owners of the Solus. This is part of the bespoking process where Mclaren will fine tune the car to fit each driver’s preferences and characteristics. Anyone looking to buy this racing machine should be prepared to drop an astonishing $3,6 million.
The engineers at Mclaren show Manny a design-intent model that was also featured in the popular Gran Turismo game in 2017. Interestingly, it’s the first drawing that Mclaren’s Design Director ever did, back in 2011. After checking out the car and sitting in it, the people at Mclaren show Manny he will also receive a full F1 gear, with shoes, costume, and helmet included, specially designed for Manny. They will also take his measurements so they can create and optimize the seat for him.
His next video shows him at Mclaren HQ, designing the car. The level of customization for this car is genuinely mind-blowing; you can basically make it look however you want, both on the inside and outside. You can even ask Mclaren to create a one-off, bespoke paint to add to your vehicle. Using 3D modeling, Mclaren designers discuss each and every element of the car with Manny so he can figure out how he wants his car to look.
Manny doesn’t show us the entire process of designing his dream car, so we look forward to his next video! It’s nice that Manny takes his subscribers and audience alongside him to spec the amazing machine the Solus GT is.
