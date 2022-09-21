VATH Gives the Mercedes-Benz V-Class a Sportier, More Stylish Look

Mercedes-Benz brought to the market the V300d van as a range-topper to its V-Class lineup in 2020. And while these improved V-Class models come very well-equipped to move eight occupants in comfort from the moment they leave the factory, German tuner VÄTH decided to give the V300d an overhaul and make it even more appealing.
VATH’s new tuning package for the Mercedes-Benz V300d focuses mainly on aesthetic tweaks and gives the premium van a sportier, sleeker look, but the car shop can also tune the engine to make the vehicle more powerful if the client so wants.
The particular V300d model presented by the tuner is finished in Selenite Grey Metallic, a shade that seems to perfectly emphasize the cosmetic changes.
To make the family van stand out, VATH fitted it with lower springs that drop the ride height by 1.1 inches (30 mm), giving it a sportier appearance.
A set of exclusive 20×9-inch VATH wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires complement this new look and provide passengers with a comfortable, safe riding experience. The lowering springs will set you back €540 ($541), while the wheel and tire package has been priced at a hefty €2,980 ($2,988).
VATH has also developed a stainless steel sports exhaust system that features polished tailpipes. According to the company, this addition will make the V-Class look and sound impressive. The new exhaust system costs €1,890 ($1,895).
There is also a set of new lateral running boards priced at €525 ($526) that further refine the look and ensure that passengers can get in the minibus easily.
If the prospective customer craves some more grunt, a power hike from 239 ps (236 hp) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to 269 ps (265 hp) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque is also available as part of the package. This will take €850 ($852) out of your pocket, though.
As you can see, all these tweaks made by VATH don’t come cheap, but they’re arguably worth it for families who want to travel in style and comfort.
The particular V300d model presented by the tuner is finished in Selenite Grey Metallic, a shade that seems to perfectly emphasize the cosmetic changes.
To make the family van stand out, VATH fitted it with lower springs that drop the ride height by 1.1 inches (30 mm), giving it a sportier appearance.
A set of exclusive 20×9-inch VATH wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires complement this new look and provide passengers with a comfortable, safe riding experience. The lowering springs will set you back €540 ($541), while the wheel and tire package has been priced at a hefty €2,980 ($2,988).
VATH has also developed a stainless steel sports exhaust system that features polished tailpipes. According to the company, this addition will make the V-Class look and sound impressive. The new exhaust system costs €1,890 ($1,895).
There is also a set of new lateral running boards priced at €525 ($526) that further refine the look and ensure that passengers can get in the minibus easily.
If the prospective customer craves some more grunt, a power hike from 239 ps (236 hp) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to 269 ps (265 hp) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque is also available as part of the package. This will take €850 ($852) out of your pocket, though.
As you can see, all these tweaks made by VATH don’t come cheap, but they’re arguably worth it for families who want to travel in style and comfort.