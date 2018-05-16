autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Gets Night Edition Ahead of Facelift Launch

Sometime this year, or at the beginning of 2019 at the latest, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the facelift for the current generation V-Class.
But that moment is still a good while into the future, and the current generation still has some punches left to throw. Especially when the German carmaker thinks up various special versions of the model.

This week, the three-pointed star company announced the introduction of a “high-quality Night Edition of the V-Class with immediate effect.” To be sold for 55,260 euros in Germany, the model will be available at the beginning of June.

For the special edition, Mercedes did not create from scratch particular equipment but rather used existing upgrades. Even so, they say the Night Edition package is 2,300 euros cheaper than the price paid when buying similar items of equipment individually.

More to the point, the Night Edition comes with all sorts of black-painted adornments, both on the outside and on the inside. For the exterior, the mirrors, radiator grille and the AMG 19-inch 7-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels are all black.

The AMG flavor of the model continues at the interior with special trim elements. Black Nappa leather, a dashboard in a leather look finish, floor mats with Edition badges and a black roof liner round up the changes made inside the vehicle.

The special version of the V-Class would also get some high-tech upgrades, with the addition of the Parking package with a 360-degree camera.

As usual in such cases, there will be no modifications made to the power unit of the V-Class. The model will continue to use the single diesel engine available for the range.

Not all incarnations of this engine will get the Night Edition, however. Out of the five different power outputs available, only the range-topping V250 d will get it. This particular variant of the engine delivers 190 horsepower and has fuel consumption rated at 7.5l / 100 km.
