2020 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Facelift Breaks Cover

When Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class back in 2014, it had no idea the newcomer to the MPV segment will end up becoming such a hit among what it calls "one of the youngest buyer groups of the brand." It did, and the nameplate sold nearly 210,000 units since the model was introduced.

Visually, the MPV comes with a look that makes it a member of the refreshed Mercedes family: a new bumper with air inlets, the carmaker’s diamond structure in the radiator grille, new colors and a choice of trim lines that includes an AMG flavor.



At the interior, the same falling-in-line philosophy can be found, with a simplified layout, new upholstery and equipment color, and seats that come complete with back massage and climatization.



In line with the cars of the modern age, the MPV has been fitted with all the technologies that have become available or have been improved since the car’s launch years ago, including Crosswind Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist or Highbeam Assist Plus (offered for the first time in the range).



What the V-Class lacks in terms of technologies is the carmaker’s



In the engine offering of the revised



“With the facelift, we're building on the strengths of our MPV in a targeted manner. And we'll soon also make the next big statement in this segment by expanding our portfolio with a fully electric MPV," said in a statement Wilfried Porth, Daimler’s head of human resources.



