Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams Treats Wife Devanne to New Cadillac Escalade

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams shows he knows how to show appreciation to his wife, Devanne. And that's proven by his latest gift, as he just treated her to a brand-new premium SUV, a white Cadillac Escalade.
Davante Adams has just started his season with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a five-year, $141.25 million deal in early March after several seasons with the Green Bay Packers. As the new season started, the wide receiver decided to treat his wife, Devanne, to a brand-new car.
The two, who married in 2018, are parents to two girls, Daija Leigh, 3, and Dezi Lynn, 5 months. Devanne introduced everyone to her brand-new car on Instagram on September 28, sharing a short clip on her Instagram Stories that gives a look at motorized gift. She gives a short tour of the premium SUV, which comes with a white exterior, before showing a glimpse of the interior, that sports white upholstery and black accents. Their oldest daughter, Dajia, 3, was already inside the SUV to check it out, positioned in the passenger seat. On top of the clip, Devanne wrote that she is "living my 2005 middle school dream," thanking her husband.
She also tagged Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, which provides athletes and other celebrities with the cars of their choice. The dealership also re-shared the video to their Stories, confirming that the Escalade comes from their fleet. Adams is a frequent patron of the dealership, as he previously treated himself to a silver Lamborghini Aventador Roadster from the dealership.
The current generation of Cadillac Escalade offers two body styles, the standard and the Escalade ESV, with an extended wheelbase. Davante seems to have opted for the standard one, which is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, and a more powerful gasoline version with a 6.2-liter V8 engine.
It’s unclear which one Davante went for, but it would make more sense to go for the V8 one, which puts out 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). But whichever option Davante chose, it looks like Devanne really liked her new SUV.
The two, who married in 2018, are parents to two girls, Daija Leigh, 3, and Dezi Lynn, 5 months. Devanne introduced everyone to her brand-new car on Instagram on September 28, sharing a short clip on her Instagram Stories that gives a look at motorized gift. She gives a short tour of the premium SUV, which comes with a white exterior, before showing a glimpse of the interior, that sports white upholstery and black accents. Their oldest daughter, Dajia, 3, was already inside the SUV to check it out, positioned in the passenger seat. On top of the clip, Devanne wrote that she is "living my 2005 middle school dream," thanking her husband.
She also tagged Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, which provides athletes and other celebrities with the cars of their choice. The dealership also re-shared the video to their Stories, confirming that the Escalade comes from their fleet. Adams is a frequent patron of the dealership, as he previously treated himself to a silver Lamborghini Aventador Roadster from the dealership.
The current generation of Cadillac Escalade offers two body styles, the standard and the Escalade ESV, with an extended wheelbase. Davante seems to have opted for the standard one, which is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, and a more powerful gasoline version with a 6.2-liter V8 engine.
It’s unclear which one Davante went for, but it would make more sense to go for the V8 one, which puts out 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). But whichever option Davante chose, it looks like Devanne really liked her new SUV.