World's Lowest-Mileage Land Rover Series III Has Been Sitting in a Barn for 36 Years

With most barn-found classics emerging into the light with more than 100,000 miles (160,934 km) on the odo, we often tend to use the term "low-mileage" rather loosely. Specifically, we apply it to any oldtimer that has fewer than 50,000 miles (80,467 km) on the clock.
That's not necessarily wrong when talking about vehicles produced more than 30 to 40 years ago, but it kind of makes me wish we had a different word for cars that are actually low mileage. Because while they are incredibly rare, they do exist and, from time to time, get the attention they deserve. The Land Rover Series III you're about to see below is one of those vehicles.
Documented by "The Bearded Explorer," this classic SUV spent most of its life in a big barn somewhere in the United Kingdom. Parked in 1986 with only 2,056 miles (3,309 km) on the odo, this Land Rover has to be the lowest-mileage Series III in existence (of the examples sold to the public, of course).
And because it was stored inside, it's also in great condition given that it sat for a whopping 36 years as of 2022.
You're probably wondering what's the story of this incredible Series III. Well, it's something I'd like to know as well because I don't have it. The host only tells us that the owner of this barn recently passed away and that the cars inside were scheduled to be auctioned off when the footage was filmed.
I don't even know when this Land Rover was built, but based on the really low mileage I'm tempted to say it's a very late model that left the factory in 1985. Introduced in 1971, the Series III was discontinued in 1985, a couple of years after the first-generation Defender arrived in showrooms.
But hey, at least we do know that this classic SUV is getting a second chance at life.
Ford Capri. And if we are to believe our host, it's one of the first-ever Mk I models ever produced, which could also make it the oldest Capri in existence on British soil.
Produced in either late 1968 or early 1969, the fastback coupe has also been off the road for a very long time. It's not as well preserved as the Land Rover, but it's definitely worth restoring.
Finally, the barn is also home to a Rover 213. Part of the first-generation 200 series built from 1984 to 1989, the 213 is a compact car based on the Honda Ballade. It's not exactly a desirable classic, but it's nice to see that some of these old Rovers are still around in one piece. Apparently, this one has been sitting since 1988.
Our host returned with an update to say that a friend of his purchased all the cars inside the barn, so all three vehicles will be saved. He also promised follow-up videos, so hopefully, we will see the Land Rover get a much-deserved wash and engine revival. Until that happens, check them out while still sitting for decades in the footage below.
