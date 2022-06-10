This Land Rover Series I Half-Sized Replica Was Auctioned for Much Less Than a Real One

A workhorse inspired by the Willys MB fielded by the Allies in WWII, the Land Rover was originally called just that. Later referred to as the Series I, the off-roader’s first incarnation fetches big money at an auction these days.
Very original and mechanically-sound vehicles often exceed £50,000 in the United Kingdom, which doesn’t seem like much at first glance. But in comparison to what it used to cost back in April 1948 when it was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show, it’s obvious that prices have steadily gone up. Adjusted for inflation, £450 in 1948 is just around £17,500 (or $21,546) in 2022.
The Landy we’re covering today isn’t a true Landy, though. It’s actually a half-scale replica from Rebel Replicas, a plucky little company that’s located very close to the headquarters of the Morgan Motor Company.
Rebel IV is the designation they use for the quirky little thing, which is presently listed at just under £5,000 ($6,156) including the battery charger. Designed to accommodate two children or an adult, the ½-scale car is rocking a 24-volt electric system. Its electric motor drives the rear wheels via a worm-drive transmission with 25:1 gearing. Of course, it also features reverse.
Chassis number LGB5902151202 is one such replica, which sold for £2,600 ($3,201) on Collecting Cars after 17 expressions of interest. The fiberglass body shell complements a galvanized chassis, and stopping power comes courtesy of a cable-operated brake rotor out back. Yup, there’s only one of those.
Even though it’s not a real Series 1, the kiddy car is equipped with a front-mounted spare wheel, working lights, a folding windshield, and a miniature tow rope. Miniature plates only add to the cuteness of this car.
The cabin is even more spartan than a Land Rover Series I. A pull-push button ignition, a toggle switch for selecting forward or reverse, a toggle switch for the lights, a steering wheel, two pedals, and two seats will have to make do. Be that as it may, there’s no denying the gentleman who purchased this lovable contraption will make his kid (or children) happy.
