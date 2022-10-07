Refurbished 1970 Ford Bronco Combines Vintage Styling With Fuel-Injected 302 Muscle

Produced between the 1966 and 1977 model year at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the first-generation Bronco is extremely collectible in this day and age, regardless of condition. The wagon we’re covering today – chassis number U15GLG51881 - isn’t a garage-kept survivor, but the next best thing given that it shows only two miles.
Acquired by the seller three years ago, the U15 in the featured clips and photos was refurbished with an emphasis on the Bronco’s vintage looks. Stripped down to bare metal on a rotisserie, the wagon was repainted in Boxwood Green, which perfectly complements the white vinyl upholstery.
Equipped with a white-painted rollbar and white soft top from Rampage Products, this fellow brings the point home with the help of chrome bumpers, dual exhaust outlets, and white-painted steelies with polished hubcaps. The classy-looking wheels are joined by 31-inch rubber boots from BFGoodrich, rebuilt rear drums, and a front disc brake conversion.
Replacement front coil springs, rear leaf springs, polyurethane bushings, and shock absorbers also need to be highlighted, along with new brake lines, a proportioning valve, dual master cylinder, as well as a vacuum booster. Hopping inside reveals a white-painted dashboard, a Hurst shifter with a white knob, bedliner floor coating from Raptor, bucket seats and a rear bench, and a three-spoke steering wheel that frames a 100-mph speedo.
Look a little closer, and you’ll further notice a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system that helps the 302 up front sing the song of its people through shorty headers and a stainless-steel exhaust from MagnaFlow. It’s hard to tell what 302 hides under the hood, but bear in mind that the X2302 crate engine is capable of 340 hp and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) out of the box.
Recently serviced with a brand-new clutch, a three-speed manual routes the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear or all four wheels. Of course, a dual-range transfer case is present. A limited-slip differential and Borgeson power steering pretty much sum up this extremely tasteful rig, which is currently going for $13,013 on Bring a Trailer after a single expression of interest. The auction ends in a week on Friday, October 14th, at 1:15 am.
