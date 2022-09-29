autoevolution
Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Sounds Pretty Good With Thermal R&D Performance Cat-Back Exhaust

29 Sep 2022, 17:06 UTC ·
Even with the 2.7-liter V6, the Bronco sounds a bit underwhelming on full song. Thermal R&D Performance is much obliged to address the aural qualities of the force-fed engine with a cat-back exhaust, which is available from $858.99. There’s also a version featuring a ceramic-coated muffler that goes for $944.99 excluding the optional exhaust tip.
The California-based firm charges $110.99 for the polished tip or $134.99 for the ceramic-coated tip. Constructed from T304 stainless steel, the system features 3.0-inch tubing, a turn-down muffler, as well as a slant-cut exit. Designed for optimal ground clearance, the bolt-on exhaust doesn’t alter the factory-supplied emissions components, including the OE cat.

Thermal R&D Performance waxes lyrical about True Helmholtz Technology, which gives the six-pot “a more aggressive, clean sound that has been very well received on vehicles with similar engines.” The biggest difference between the base version and the ceramic-coated muffler comes in the guise of improved heat reduction. “Both are equally great sounding systems,” said Chuck Asher, design engineer at Thermal R&D Performance.

Manufactured – with pride – in the United States of America, the cat-back exhaust is backed up by a lifetime warranty. Last, but certainly not least, True Helmholtz Technology promises to prevent droning at high speed.

Thermal R&D Performance doesn’t offer any exhaust upgrades for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the only engine that can be paired with the Bronco’s crawler-gear manual transmission. The California-based company hasn’t developed any upgrades for the Raptor either, which may be a missed opportunity.

As a brief refresher, the Bronco has recently entered the 2023 model year. As opposed to $31,300 for the 2022 model year, the newcomer can be yours from $32,295 sans destination charge. No fewer than 10 trims are listed, of which the $53,895 Everglades and $73,780 Raptor are four-door only.

Fill ‘er up with premium grade, and the 2.3L engine cranks out 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (441 Nm). The 2.7L levels up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm), whereas the Raptor’s 3.0L engine is rated at 418 horsepower and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of twist.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

