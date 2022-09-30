2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Trucks Hit With Technical Service Bulletin

Ford has recently issued a technical service bulletin that involves all hybrid Maverick trucks produced through May 13th, 2022. The powertrain may exhibit a no crank/no start condition without 12-volt power supply in the battery junction box. The root cause for this condition is a loose or detached eyelet solder connection from the battery cable assembly.
Kindly uploaded to MaverickTruckClub.com, TSB 22-2340 states that dealers need to inspect the 12-volt battery before replacing the wiring assembly. Dealers also have to inspect the antifreeze, likely because coolant hoses need to be disconnected before replacing the said wiring assembly.
Being a technical service bulletin, the right course of action would be to get in touch with your dealership in regard to the work needed to be done. As opposed to a safety recall filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker isn’t required to inform you of this issue.
Of course, all the work should be done at no charge to the customer given that affected Mavericks are still covered by the Ford Motor Company’s hybrid powertrain warranty. As a brief refresher, hybrid owners are covered up to eight years or 100k miles (160k kilometers), whichever comes first.
Despite a few price increases, the Maverick Hybrid still is the most affordable new truck in the United States. The 2023 model is available from $20,995 for the XL, $23,360 for the XLT, and $26,680 for the Lariat sans the $1,495 destination freight charge. Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.5-liter powerplant with 162 horsepower on deck. Combined with the traction motor that FoMoCo developed and builds in-house, total system output is 191 horsepower. Not bad for a compact pickup, but not exceptional either.
Only available with front-wheel drive, the hybrid Maverick was designed from day one to be a frugal truck with just enough payload (1,500 pounds or 680 kilograms) and towing (2,000 pounds or 907 kilograms) capability.
If you drive one like the EPA expects you to do, then look forward to 42 miles per gallon (5.6 liters per 100 kilometers) city and 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) highway, converting to a combined rating of 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km).
