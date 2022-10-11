Ford Bronco Portal Axles Increase Ground Clearance by 5.1 Inches

The Bronco was elevated to twin traction beam independent front suspension for the 1980 model year, and the Ford Motor Company went one step further with the sixth-generation Bronco. Twin A-arm independent front suspension helps the body-on-frame SUV drive better than all previous generations at the expense of articulation.
Portal axles are sadly missing from the options list, but the peeps at Werewolf Tech are much obliged to help Bronco owners with the world's first portal axle kit for the 2021-and-newer Bronco. Priced at $16,000 at press time, the portal axle conversion kit promises to increase ground clearance by 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) to 500 millimeters (19.7 inches). For reference, the Bronco Raptor flaunts 13.1 inches or 333.7 millimeters.
These portal axles reduce the gear ratio by 35 percent. Designed for wheels no smaller than 17 inches and 38-inch tires, the Werewolf Tech package consists of two steering knuckles, two rear brackets, two rear axle shafts, four air breathers, and four portal axles. Compatible with a tire inflation system, the kit was designed with an ET60 wheel offset in mind.
Shipping worldwide and warranted for two years or up to 50,000 kilometers (a little over 30,000 miles), the portal axles should be viewed as gear sets attached to the axle. The Mercedes-Benz Unimog is the perfect example of portal axles done right, along with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared.
It should be noted that Werewolf Tech is based in Ukraine. Shortly after the Russian military invaded the second-largest European country after the Russian Federation, the guys and gals at Werewolf Tech decided to help their homeland by repairing and maintaining Armed Forces of Ukraine military equipment and volunteer vehicles. What’s more, Werewolf Tech is also raising funds in support of the military and volunteer organizations.
The Bronco, meanwhile, continues to eat into the Jeep Wrangler’s market share with the introduction of two special editions for 2023. Be that as it may, the Jeep Wrangler’s sales crown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
