The 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared Is "the Most G-Class Ever"

Presented in advance to G-Class Private Lounge members, the all-new G 63 4x4 Squared is “the most G-Class ever,” according to Mercedes-Benz. What does that mean in facts and figures, though? For starters, independent suspension up front and portal axles. The German automaker has also confirmed a ground clearance of 351 millimeters (13.8 inches).
More notably, Merc says this 4x4² will be the last of its kind. The company has further stated that production is limited yet did not mention how limited it really is. Tightening emission and fuel economy regulations in the European Union and the U.S. of A. may be the culprits in this regard.
Gifted with a wading depth of 910 millimeters (35.8 inches), the 4x4 Squared benefits from a 45-degree gradeability. The latter refers to the steepest grade a vehicle can climb when running at peak torque in the lowest gear and the lowest rear-axle ratio if equipped with double reduction.
Mercedes further sweetens the deal with a familiar engine, the M177 from the M176/M177/M178 family of twin-turbo V8s. The M177 premiered in the C 63, and the biggest difference over the M178 in the GT sports car is wet-sump lubrication rather than dry-sump lubrication. The M176 isn’t used in AMGs, but on the other hand, the previous 4x4² utilized this lump.
For this application, the M177 develops 577 horsepower (585 metric ponies) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, figures that are shared with the G 63. Those resources are channeled to all four wheels by a nine-speed automatic tranny connected to a permanent four-wheel-drive system.
Toni Mantele, the head of product management for the Mercedes G-Class, goes over the vehicle in great detail in this video. But curiously enough, Toni has ignored the details that off-road enthusiasts really care for.
The independent suspension up front improves handling over the solid axle of the previous generation. Be that as it may, the all-new 4x4 Squared is lower to the ground than the old 4x4 Squared. The wading depth has gone down as well, but hey, these are small prices to pay for better handling.
On that note, watch this space for the yet-to-be-published press release as soon as Merc gets off its G-Class Private Lounge high horse.
