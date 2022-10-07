autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's Commercials Month
Car video reviews:
 

Ford Bronco and F-150 To Get Full-Screen Apple CarPlay via Power-Up OTA Update

Home > News > Car Profile
7 Oct 2022, 16:41 UTC ·
Ford makes good use of its vehicles’ Power-Up capability, allowing them to receive over-the-air software updates. The company promised that full-screen CarPlay would be pushed to Ford Bronco and F-150 infotainment systems with 12-inch screens via Power-Up.
Ford Bronco and F-150 to get full-screen Apple CarPlay via Power-Up OTA update 7 photos
Waze on CarPlayWaze on CarPlayWaze on CarPlayWaze on CarPlayWaze on CarPlayWaze on CarPlay
Ford followed Tesla and introduced over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities to its latest batch of vehicles. Ford calls it Power-Up, presumably hinting at the improvements these updates can bring to the cars. For instance, Ford rolled out BlueCruise hands-free driving features to compatible vehicles using the Power-Up OTA capability. Other updates are also in the cards.

One of them is full-screen CarPlay, as announced by Ford’s spokesperson Mike Levine. According to his post on Twitter, the feature should get to Bronco off-roaders with a 12-inch Sync 4 infotainment system. Levine also shares a picture of the Apple CarPlay interface running full screen inside the Ford Bronco. The feature is being rolled out to Ford F-150 trucks as well, making use of the Power-Up OTA update capability.

Full-screen CarPlay has been requested for a long time, judging by the response to Levine’s tweet. Nevertheless, the picture doesn’t show a truly full-screen experience, with the interface leaving the top and bottom bars for various Ford Sync 4 readouts and buttons. It doesn’t look too good, considering the blue hue of Ford’s interface doesn’t quite match the rest of the CarPlay theme. To add insult to injury, Mike Levine’s followers seized the moment to complain about various missing features and delivery delays with their vehicles.

It’s not the first time the Sync 4 infotainment system has received new features. One of the more significant updates came in March, bringing a closer integration with Apple CarPlay, including Apple Maps integration with the Mustang Mach-E infotainment system. This allowed Mustang Mach-E owners to plan their trips via CarPlay while taking into account the need to stop at charging stations along the route.



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
apple carplay Mike Levine Ford Bronco Ford F-150 SYNC 4 ford power up ota software updates
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories