Ford Bronco and F-150 To Get Full-Screen Apple CarPlay via Power-Up OTA Update

Ford makes good use of its vehicles’ Power-Up capability, allowing them to receive over-the-air software updates. The company promised that full-screen CarPlay would be pushed to Ford Bronco and F-150 infotainment systems with 12-inch screens via Power-Up.
Ford followed Tesla and introduced over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities to its latest batch of vehicles. Ford calls it Power-Up, presumably hinting at the improvements these updates can bring to the cars. For instance, Ford rolled out BlueCruise hands-free driving features to compatible vehicles using the Power-Up OTA capability. Other updates are also in the cards.
One of them is full-screen CarPlay, as announced by Ford’s spokesperson Mike Levine. According to his post on Twitter, the feature should get to Bronco off-roaders with a 12-inch Sync 4 infotainment system. Levine also shares a picture of the Apple CarPlay interface running full screen inside the Ford Bronco. The feature is being rolled out to Ford F-150 trucks as well, making use of the Power-Up OTA update capability.
Full-screen CarPlay has been requested for a long time, judging by the response to Levine’s tweet. Nevertheless, the picture doesn’t show a truly full-screen experience, with the interface leaving the top and bottom bars for various Ford Sync 4 readouts and buttons. It doesn’t look too good, considering the blue hue of Ford’s interface doesn’t quite match the rest of the CarPlay theme. To add insult to injury, Mike Levine’s followers seized the moment to complain about various missing features and delivery delays with their vehicles.
It’s not the first time the Sync 4 infotainment system has received new features. One of the more significant updates came in March, bringing a closer integration with Apple CarPlay, including Apple Maps integration with the Mustang Mach-E infotainment system. This allowed Mustang Mach-E owners to plan their trips via CarPlay while taking into account the need to stop at charging stations along the route.
Full screen CarPlay OTA Power-Up coming to Bronco customers with 12-inch displays! ???? pic.twitter.com/7epYtRs5tb— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) October 4, 2022