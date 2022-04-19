Ford F-150 Lightning Will Let Drivers Play Games When Parked

Playing games or watching videos on the screens inside the cabin is obviously a big no-no while driving, and this is the reason why apps like Netflix and YouTube are currently banned on Android Auto and CarPlay.
But on the other hand, there are moments when running such apps pretty much makes sense. For example, waiting to pick up the kids from school is occasionally a tedious experience, so watching a short video or playing a game on the infotainment system would make a lot of sense.
At some level, tech giants know this very well. Android Auto, for example, has already been updated with some time-wasting games that can be played when the vehicle is not in motion.
Ford, however, wants to take the matter into its own hands.
As it turns out, the company wants to follow in the footsteps of other carmakers, such as Tesla, and provide its customers with games that could be offered pre-loaded on its infotainment systems.
The first to offer support for games could be the F-150 Lightning. The company’s VP of global EV programs, Darren Palmer, posted a teaser on LinkedIn, revealing what looks to be a very basic game whose purpose is to avoid oncoming traffic while also collecting coins.
What’s more interesting is that the volume knob doubles as a controller, so Ford doesn’t want to rely on touch for the whole thing. The controls don’t seem to be as refined as one would expect, but as Palmer put it, the whole thing is currently in final testing, so many some additional polishing would be given at the last minute.
The Ford official suggested this little game may not be the only time-waster coming to the F-150 Lightning and possible to other models at a later time. In other words, we should expect Ford to focus more on the development of basic games that would make their way to its future models, though, as we said earlier, these are only supposed to be played when you’re not in motion.
