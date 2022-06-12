These Are the First Carmakers to Offer the New-Generation CarPlay

Apple announced the new-generation CarPlay with much fanfare at this year’s WWDC, and without a doubt, many users out there are eager to try it out as fast as possible.
Unfortunately, this isn’t possible, as the very first car models with the new CarPlay experience are expected to go live in late 2023. This means customers would be able to buy these cars in 2024 at the earliest unless the chip shortage increases the waiting times to 2025.
Apple, however, says it has worked together with carmakers from all over the world, specifically to make sure that this new-gen version of CarPlay would become available for as many drivers as possible.
And a slide shared by the company at WWDC provides us with a closer look at the list of carmakers to adopt the upgraded CarPlay, and of course, big names like Ford, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Honda, and Volvo are already there.
Oddly enough, the list of companies to use the new CarPlay also includes brands that have promised to adopt Android Automotive as well, including not only Ford but also Polestar and Renault. So if anything, these companies might actually give customers the power of choice, letting them choose between the two when ordering a new car.
One thing is certain, though. No matter if these cars will use Android Automotive or CarPlay, the experience will still be personalized, as both allow carmakers to customize the look and feel of each model. Apple is actually betting big on this side of the new CarPlay, as it believes it helps preserve the brand identity.
Here is the full list of companies confirmed to use the new-generation CarPlay when it becomes available (for context, here’s also the full list of companies already confirmed to use Android Automotive in their cars):
- Land Rover
- Mercedes
- Porsche
- Nissan
- Ford
- Lincoln
- Audi
- Jaguar
- Acura
- Volvo
- Honda
- Renault
- Infiniti
- Polestar