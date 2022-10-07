Skoda Has Debuted Two Offbeat Custom Vehicles As NHL Team Mascots

Skoda has been a significant partner of the International Ice Hockey Federation for more than 30 years. San Jose Sharks will play against the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Global Series on October 7 and 8 in Prague, Czech Republic. Skoda is making its presence known at the events by coming up with a quirky way of commemorating this occasion.
The company has created two unique vehicles to represent mascots for the ice hockey teams – the Enyaq iV-based Sharyaq for the Sharks and the Kodiaq-based Prediaq for the Predators. The cars were designed to pull fans into the atmosphere of the NHL and have distinctive liveries and 3D features to express the spirit of the American teams.
The 3D additions were developed in collaboration with one of Skoda's partners, and they have a flexible ribbed composite structure with layers of polyurethane foam of varying hardness. They were designed this way for the elements to "wiggle naturally."
The Prediaq is predominantly yellow, just like the Predators' jersey, and boasts a large tail, teeth, ears, and a mane on the roof, resembling the team's mascot, Gnash.
The Sharyaq is black and blue, just like the Sharks, and it's made to look like SJ Sharkie, the team's mascot. It has a massive roof fin, teeth running along its front bumper, and a tail fin at its rear.
Vítezslav Pelc is the Škoda employee responsible for transforming the cars into team mascots. He said, "We wanted to go down the route of picking two models that were similar in size, and we also liked the contrast between all-electric and conventional drive systems."
Even though this is quite an unconventional way of promoting the teams and their mascots, the special vehicles will surely grab some attention. Offbeat concepts aren't new to the automaker, as students from its vocational school have developed one-offs such as the Skoda Sunroq.
