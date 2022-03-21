Mustang Mach-E Got EV-Friendly Driving Routes With iOS 15.4 and Apple CarPlay

Most EV owners need to use the in-car navigation system because it’s the only way they can plot a trip with convenient charging on the way. This is because the integrated navigation has access to privileged information regarding the battery’s state of charge. Ford has opened this info to other maps services and now Mustang Mach-E owners can use Apple Maps as their preferred navigation app through Apple CarPlay.
Owners of internal combustion engine vehicles rarely rely on the onboard navigation system when traveling. They usually prefer the much better Google Maps or other online navigations apps on their smartphones. Dashboard integration helped contributed to this, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto becoming the norm in modern infotainment systems.
But in electric vehicles, the carmakers still have control over the navigation system of choice. Because this is the only way to plot the trip while taking into account the range of the car and the charging points on the way, the on-board navigation systems have a big advantage over third-party apps. Ford is changing all this, allowing Apple to access the battery state of charge info through Apple CarPlay.
With the recently released iOS 15.4 update, owners of Ford Mustang Mach-E will be able to use Apple Maps and the routes will take into account both the charging points along the way and the SUV battery’s state of charge. All drivers need to do is connect their updated iPhone to their Mach-E via Apple CarPlay and enter a destination in Apple Maps. Then the car’s software and the phone will collaborate to estimate the state of charge at the destination and include the necessary charging stops.
The update is automatically included on the 2022 Mustang Mach-E and select model year 2021 vehicles, and will soon be available to other Mach-E SUVs of the 2021 model year via an over-the-air update. While this feature might be introduced at a later time on other Ford EVs, like the F-150 Lightning or e-Transit, there is no estimate in this regard.
The on-board navigation still keeps an edge over Apple Maps/Apple CarPlay, offering more info like the stations' power rating (kWh), the availability, or the Plug&Charge capability. It also allows selecting or excluding certain charge networks and viewing BlueCruise enabled roads. Nevertheless, this is a huge step in the right direction and we expect Android Auto and other carmakers to level up the field.
