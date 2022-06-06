Apple Reveals the Upgraded Version of CarPlay

This year’s WWDC brought lots of news to Apple users across the world, including an announcement specifically concerning CarPlay.
We’ve known for a while that Apple was working on an upgraded version of CarPlay that would be pre-loaded on new vehicles in order to offer more advanced capabilities, and according to the company itself, this modern contraption of the app is supposed to go live in the second half of 2023.
Just as expected, deeper integration of CarPlay means the app would be able to access more vehicle information and therefore provide users with new-generation features.
For example, Apple says users will be allowed to control the radio and adjust the climate control settings straight from CarPlay, obviously using either touch input on the screen or with voice commands powered by Siri.
CarPlay will be available on all displays in the car, Apple says, so, for example, it can also take over the main role on the instrument cluster as well. Thanks to this integration, CarPlay will be in charge of displaying essential vehicle information, including the speed, the fuel level, the temperature, and so on.
Apple says this new approach will make it possible for users to fully customize the experience by personalizing the gauge cluster with different designs. And one of the greatest features is support for widgets, as Apple is bringing the iPhone experience to CarPlay as part of this modern iteration of the feature.
Apple hasn’t provided any specifics as to when the new experience would become available to users across the world, but the company claims the first vehicles pre-loaded with the modern version of CarPlay are scheduled to see the daylight late next year.
In other words, it’ll take more than a year for Apple and its partners to finalize the integration of CarPlay in modern vehicles, so don’t be too surprised if any big changes happen in the meantime.
Just as expected, deeper integration of CarPlay means the app would be able to access more vehicle information and therefore provide users with new-generation features.
For example, Apple says users will be allowed to control the radio and adjust the climate control settings straight from CarPlay, obviously using either touch input on the screen or with voice commands powered by Siri.
CarPlay will be available on all displays in the car, Apple says, so, for example, it can also take over the main role on the instrument cluster as well. Thanks to this integration, CarPlay will be in charge of displaying essential vehicle information, including the speed, the fuel level, the temperature, and so on.
Apple says this new approach will make it possible for users to fully customize the experience by personalizing the gauge cluster with different designs. And one of the greatest features is support for widgets, as Apple is bringing the iPhone experience to CarPlay as part of this modern iteration of the feature.
Apple hasn’t provided any specifics as to when the new experience would become available to users across the world, but the company claims the first vehicles pre-loaded with the modern version of CarPlay are scheduled to see the daylight late next year.
In other words, it’ll take more than a year for Apple and its partners to finalize the integration of CarPlay in modern vehicles, so don’t be too surprised if any big changes happen in the meantime.