Guy Posts Picture Showing Lucid Air With Apple CarPlay Running, Internet Goes Crazy

Lucid is apparently testing Apple CarPlay integration for the Air. According to rumors, the feature is expected to roll out in the next major OTA update. However, someone jumped the gun and shared on Reddit a picture of the Air’s screen running Apple CarPlay.
Apple CarPlay is one of the most wanted features in electric vehicles. However, most carmakers are reluctant to offer the coveted feature. Right now, only Ford offers a proper CarPlay integration in the Mustang Mach-E. This allows owners to use third-party navigation apps and still be able to plot the charging stops into their itinerary. Tesla and Rivian do not offer Apple CarPlay with their vehicles, nor is Lucid, at least for now.
Nevertheless, rumor has it that Lucid is working on integrating Apple CarPlay with its infotainment systems. According to a post shared on the Lucid Owners forum, the CarPlay integration should arrive with the next major OTA update. Lucid releases major updates about once per quarter, with minor updates for bugs quashing released in between. The last major update (v1.2.6) arrived to Lucid Air owners in June, which means there are at least a couple of months until Lucid offers Apple CarPlay.
Meanwhile, Redditor u/Maninae shared a picture of a Lucid Air running Apple CarPlay. Allegedly, he was on a test drive in Newark, CA when he spotted a pre-production car on the office’s first floor. Looking at the infotainment screen, he saw a CarPlay option on the screen, and he plugged in his phone to check it out. “Touchscreen was functional and interactive,” he mentions. “Better than nothing, but as-is still awkward looking.”
The picture appears to be fake, unfortunately. The rounded-corner Apple CarPlay UI image looks as if it was pasted over the squarish Lucid Air’s screen without matching the screen’s shape, proportions, and perspective. Its author also failed to align the car’s watch with the time shown on the CarPlay screen. Nevertheless, it excited many Lucid fans, although some were quick to question its veracity.
