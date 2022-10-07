2022 Rebelle Rally Is On, Three Official Ford Broncos at the Ready

It’s been a while since a competition called the Rebelle Rally entered the scene, and talk about it is increasing in intensity year after year. Unlike most other events of this kind out there, which mostly see male drivers and navigators, this one is meant solely for women.
This year, the event kicked off on October 6 in Incline Village, Nevada. Cars, drivers and navigators will have to make their way through the desert to reach the Imperial Sand Dunes in southern California nine days from now.
Cars taking part are split into two categories. X-Cross is dedicated to two-or four-wheel drive machines with no two-speed transfer case, while the 4x4 class is meant for the purebred off-roaders.
For this year, there are no less than 55 teams on the starting grid, the majority of them (45) enlisted for the 4x4 category. They’ll be driving anything from Toyotas to Jeeps, and from Nissans to Fords. The Blue Oval will be entering the competition with three official Bronco-based teams, only one of them fielding a Bronco Sport perfectly suited for X-Cross.
In the previous events, the then still newly-arrived machines didn’t manage to impress all that much on the Rebelle course in the 4x4 class, where Jeeps reign supreme, but the Bronco Sport sure is the king of its domain, having won both in 2020 and in 2021 the X-Cross. This year, Ford says it’s again going for a win in this class, but makes no mention of its goals for the 4x4.
The Bronco Sport is crewed by 2021 X-Cross winner Melissa Clark and Rebelle Rally navigator Chris Benzie. A Bronco Wildtrak with a HOSS 3.0 System Package upgrade will be driven by Shelby Hall and Penny Dale, while Kathryn Reinhardt and Victoria Bundrant will be in the cockpit of a Bronco Badlands.
