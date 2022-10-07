L'Jarius Sneed's Ford Bronco's Wrap Is Not for the Faint-Hearted

It looks like whenever he’s in need of a new build on his rides, L’Jarius Sneed goes to KC Trends for a unique wrap, and the one on his Ford Bronco may not be for the faint-hearted.
There are a lot of people out there who prefer to have their cars in their original colors, without adding too much to them. But there are some who need to have their rides as original and flashy as they can, like L’Jarius Sneed.
The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback has just returned to KC Trends, an auto shop from Overland Park, Kansas for a new build for his Ford Bronco. The 25-year-old NFL star, who has been with the Chiefs since the 2020 NFL Draft, frequently collaborates with the car shop for his whips.
This time, he gave his four-door Bronco a new, color-changing wrap, lifting it on multi-spoke aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The "Ibiza Sunset" chameleon wrap comes from Solar Concepts Window Tinting. While the Rainbow Drift wrap is not for the faint-hearted, it seems to be perfectly aligned with the rest of his cars.
In the comment section, there have been a lot of mixed feelings. There were some who didn’t feel like the big, multiple-spoke wheels fitted the Bronco too well, or that the color was too outrageous. But, of course, some of them thought this was actually a good idea. Naturally, the NFL star was among the latter.
Besides the Bronco, Sneed previously fitted his 1972 Chevrolet Impala convertible with silver Forgiato wire wheels. While the classic convertible is not as flashy as the Bronco, as it comes with an olive green exterior, fear not, because he has another one. He also owns a plum-wrapped Audi RS 7 that also rides on Forgiatos, this time, on silver Tarrsi forged wheels. Before that, the Audi had a blue-green color shift wrap from Orafol Vehicle Wraps.
And one thing is for sure, when it comes to L’Jarius Sneed, you can always expect him to surprise you with a unique ride.
