Superb-Looking 2018 Ford GT Shows Only 633 Miles

Purchased new by the founding chairman of the Petersen Museum, this Atomic Silver-painted GT is offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean Carfax report, a clean Montana title, memorabilia, the window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, and 633 miles (1,019 kilometers) on the odo.
Chassis number 2FAGP9CW0JH100214 is listed with a base price of $450k and options worth $80k as per the window sticker. $534,400 is the total price, including $3,750 for the destination freight charge. As for the single most expensive option specified, that would be the extended color palette at $45k. The extended carbon fiber package is on a distant second at $15k, along with the $15k carbon-fiber wheels and $3k for the gas-guzzler tax.
Bruce Meyer’s car was originally delivered to Galpin Ford in California. Manufactured by Multimatic in Canada rather than the Ford Motor Company in the United States of America, the mid-engine super sports car was optioned without racing stripes for a cleaner look. Pictured on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber boots complemented by silver-painted calipers that squeeze on 15.5- and 14.1-inch rotors, the GT flaunts Alcantara- and cloth-wrapped carbon seats and a truckload of exposed carbon-fiber goodies.
Produced by Sparco, the seats are manually reclining in order to keep the weight low. The dry weight of the second-generation Ford GT is 3,054 pounds (1,385 kilograms), which is better than the first-generation GT. Be that as it may, the aural qualities leave much to be desired because of the Ford Motor Company’s uninspired switch to a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that’s more powerful and torquier than the old model's supercharged V8.
Capable of 216 miles per hour (348 kilometers per hour) in the V-Max driving mode, the GT cranks out 647 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 550 pound-foot (746 Nm) at 5,900 revolutions per minute.
After three bids, Bruce Meyer's 2018 Ford GT currently rocks $875,000 on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends Tuesday, October 18th, at 8:00 PM.
