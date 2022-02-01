2022 Ford Maverick Sounds Much Better With Buschur’s Cat-Back Exhaust

Ford offers a grand total of two powerplants for the Maverick right now. The base 2.5-liter hybrid is complemented by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost with quite a bit of punch yet a rather uninspiring exhaust sound.
Owners who intend to rectify this problem are now offered yet another aftermarket option from Wakeman, Ohio-based Buschur’s (formerly known as Buschur Racing). David Buschur took to the Maverick Truck Club forum to detail his company’s newest product, starting with a retail price of $779.
Developed for the Maverick EB AWD, “the exhaust is built completely from 304-grade stainless steel, 100-percent mandrel bent. Even the hangers are 304 stainless. This system will outlast the truck.” The system is also described as lighter than stock. It further boasts more ground clearance than the factory setup, which is great if you have to venture off the beaten path.
Buschur also notes the cat-back system will require some cutting behind the secondary catalytic converter. Leaving the secondary catalytic converter makes the 3.0-inch system a drone-free exhaust. As for the tailpipe that exists on the driver side of the Maverick EB AWD, Buschur has extended it slightly to keep the gases from being discharged straight under the bed.
Further offered with a secondary cat delete, the system appears to be a high-quality product from the pictures uploaded on the Maverick Truck Club forum. The aural improvements are pretty obvious as well, but arguably the most important thing is, this isn’t the ricer-spec fart can that nobody likes.
Crowned best-selling compact truck of 2021 in the United States, the biggest rival of the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the most affordable pickup in the United States and the most affordable brand-new Ford currently on offer.
Excluding destination charge and optional extras, the XL Hybrid trim level and powertrain will set you back a rather sensible $19,995. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost option is $1,085, and all-wheel drive adds $2,220 on top of that.
Developed for the Maverick EB AWD, “the exhaust is built completely from 304-grade stainless steel, 100-percent mandrel bent. Even the hangers are 304 stainless. This system will outlast the truck.” The system is also described as lighter than stock. It further boasts more ground clearance than the factory setup, which is great if you have to venture off the beaten path.
Buschur also notes the cat-back system will require some cutting behind the secondary catalytic converter. Leaving the secondary catalytic converter makes the 3.0-inch system a drone-free exhaust. As for the tailpipe that exists on the driver side of the Maverick EB AWD, Buschur has extended it slightly to keep the gases from being discharged straight under the bed.
Further offered with a secondary cat delete, the system appears to be a high-quality product from the pictures uploaded on the Maverick Truck Club forum. The aural improvements are pretty obvious as well, but arguably the most important thing is, this isn’t the ricer-spec fart can that nobody likes.
Crowned best-selling compact truck of 2021 in the United States, the biggest rival of the Hyundai Santa Cruz is the most affordable pickup in the United States and the most affordable brand-new Ford currently on offer.
Excluding destination charge and optional extras, the XL Hybrid trim level and powertrain will set you back a rather sensible $19,995. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost option is $1,085, and all-wheel drive adds $2,220 on top of that.