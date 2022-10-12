Museum-Grade 1959 Ford Ranchero Is a Mesmerizing Head-Turning Machine, Looks Spotless

Part of the first-generation series, the 1959 Ranchero came with several improvements, including a longer bed and a larger windshield.
All these refinements made the Ranchero even more intriguing for interested buyers, with yearly sales, therefore, increasing just ahead of the introduction of the second generation (which got to see daylight in 1960).
The first-gen Ranchero could be ordered with a choice of three engines. The base unit was a straight-six – the 223 (3.7-liter) available since 1957, while the V8 options offfered by Ford were the 292 (4.8-liter) and the 352 (5.8-liter).
The Ranchero that’s now looking for a new owner on eBay is powered by a 292, and the seller says this is the original unit that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines. This is obviously good news for collectors who want nothing but original equipment, and what’s even more impressive is that everything works properly under the hood.
In fact, judging from the photos shared by seller classicautoshowplace, this Ranchero is a spotless museum-grade classic that doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC. The only thing that needs to be fixed is the air conditioning, as right now it’s disconnected because it doesn’t seem to be working.
The two-tone Turquoise Green and White finish looks flawlessly, and the rust obviously is something this Ranchero has never heard of. We’re not being told if this is the original paint or not, so make sure you ask further questions in this regard.
The seller, however, does say the car received a series of “cosmetic upgrades,” so the Ranchero has most likely gone through a minor restoration at some point in the past. The current owner purchased the car 50 years ago, so most likely, they are the ones that made these cosmetic upgrades in the first place.
Unsurprisingly, the Ranchero isn’t selling for cheap, and the bidding has already reached $9,000, with the reserve yet to be triggered.
