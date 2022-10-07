1967 Ford Ranchero Found in a Junkyard Has Something Mysterious Under the Hood

Ranchero wasn’t necessarily Ford’s most popular model in the second half of the ‘60s, but this isn’t exactly a surprise given the Mustang was an overnight success.
However, the Ranchero continued to appeal to its very own niche, especially as the American carmaker tried to draw inspiration from other models in its portfolio – in fact, the 1967 Ranchero was also known as the Fairlane Ranchero, being based on the 1966 Fairlane chassis.
Produced for just two years, in 1966 and 1967, the third-generation Ranchero could be ordered with a choice of four different engines, starting with the typical six-cylinder units.
The base version was the 170 (2.8-liter), whereas the optional straight-six was a 200 (3.3-liter). As far as V8s are concerned, the Ranchero could be fitted with two engines also available on other Ford models, namely the 289 (4.7-liter) and the 390 (6.4-liter).
The 390 was the one catching most of the attention, as it developed 315 horsepower and therefore turned the Ranchero into quite a high-performance model that many people truly loved.
A 1967 example is also surviving in what looks to be a junkyard, and based on the photos provided by the folks over at Classic Cars of SC (classiccarsofsc on eBay), the vehicle still flexes a very solid condition.
This is surprising, to say the least, especially as the Ranchero has most likely been sitting for a very long time, but the most intriguing part is without a doubt what’s happening under the hood.
The garage in charge of finding a buyer for this otherwise intriguing find claims a 289 is still in charge of propelling the vehicle, but on the other hand, further information has been shared. In other words, it’s impossible to tell if the V8 is original and complete, and of course, if it’s still running or, at least, if it turns over by hand.
The best way to make sure this is the right project is to go check out the Ranchero in person in Gray. Court, South Carolina. If you like what you see, be ready to spend $3,500 on it.
