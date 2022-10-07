Lufthansa Bans Apple’s AirTag in Checked Baggage Because of Course

Leaving aside the nefarious uses that criminals across the world have discovered in the last months or so, the AirTag is a great device, as it helps keep track of our belongings in a very efficient way.
Since it uses the iPhone network, you can find an AirTag almost anywhere, as long as it can connect to a smartphone to send the location to its owner.
This is why some people attached an AirTag to the things that are most commonly lost, including not only keys and wallets, but also the luggage they check at airports. In theory, AirTags should help find lost baggage much faster and easier, as you can see its location on your iPhone, and thus help an airline track it down in a more straightforward way.
But according to Lufthansa, AirTags aren’t allowed in checked luggage.
The airline told a German publication that Apple’s GPS tracker is classified as a portable electronic device, which means they are considered dangerous goods when transported on aircraft.
This means they fall in the same category as smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, so owners must shut them down before putting them in checked luggage – this involves removing the battery completely, even though the AirTag isn’t using a rechargeable unit, as it’s the case of smartphones.
Lufthansa, however, seems to be alone in its attempt to ban AirTags in checked luggage, yet its policy would still be enforced on customers.
Representatives of airports in Munich, Berlin, and Stuttgart have all been cited as saying that a full ban on the AirTag doesn’t exist, but they all confirmed that whenever you check-in, you must comply with the regulations of each airline. In other words, if you’re flying on Lufthansa, you must agree with this policy and disable an AirTag before putting it inside a checked bag.
It'll be interesting to see if more airlines follow in the footsteps of Lufthansa, but if you thought the era of lugged luggage was over, it’s pretty clear this isn’t the case.
This is why some people attached an AirTag to the things that are most commonly lost, including not only keys and wallets, but also the luggage they check at airports. In theory, AirTags should help find lost baggage much faster and easier, as you can see its location on your iPhone, and thus help an airline track it down in a more straightforward way.
But according to Lufthansa, AirTags aren’t allowed in checked luggage.
The airline told a German publication that Apple’s GPS tracker is classified as a portable electronic device, which means they are considered dangerous goods when transported on aircraft.
This means they fall in the same category as smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, so owners must shut them down before putting them in checked luggage – this involves removing the battery completely, even though the AirTag isn’t using a rechargeable unit, as it’s the case of smartphones.
Lufthansa, however, seems to be alone in its attempt to ban AirTags in checked luggage, yet its policy would still be enforced on customers.
Representatives of airports in Munich, Berlin, and Stuttgart have all been cited as saying that a full ban on the AirTag doesn’t exist, but they all confirmed that whenever you check-in, you must comply with the regulations of each airline. In other words, if you’re flying on Lufthansa, you must agree with this policy and disable an AirTag before putting it inside a checked bag.
It'll be interesting to see if more airlines follow in the footsteps of Lufthansa, but if you thought the era of lugged luggage was over, it’s pretty clear this isn’t the case.