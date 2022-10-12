Slammed-Wide Ford Capri Restomod Feels Like a Euro Batmobile in Artsy Rendering

Intended as the European equivalent of the Ford Mustang gold mine, the Capri fastback coupe was produced by Ford of Europe with the help of designer Philip T. Clark.
Well, the latter was also involved with the styling team of the original Ford Mustang, so it is really no wonder why the Ford Capri ended up as the Mk2 Ford Cortina that had a love affair with the ‘Stang bad boy car. And their offspring, the little Capri, was not only phenomenally successful but also enshrined in the little pantheon of legendary European muscle cars.
As such, it is no surprise that its fame traveled far and wide, from Jamie Oliver’s kitchen to the virtual realm of 3D automotive artists residing in India. The pixel master better known as Marshall_madethat on social media got the Ford Capri to act all mysterious and ready to rumble, on and around the racetrack. But it is all wishful thinking, of course.
Sadly, that means a Matt Reeves The Batman version starring Robert Pattinson as the title character on a European adventure is off the CGI books, at least as far as we are concerned. That is too bad since this digital Ford Capri looks ready to act all Batsy and even duke it out with those crazy American muscle car restomods.
After all, every single one of the usual custom suspects was present and accounted for. And those proudly include the mysteriously slammed atmosphere, the foggy presentation of an extreme widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as the shaggy hideout in place of a Batcave.
Well, all that is due to the author’s artistic license, but we have a feeling this all-black, dark, and menacing Ford Capri would stand out in any murdered-out crowd, with or without even knowing what hides under the vented hood. Hopefully, it is a massive V8 of some sort, just to make sure this Capri would shame any American muscle car trying to make fun of its Mustang-lookalike legacy!
