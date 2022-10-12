Toyota Crown Pickup Truck Revival Sees Old Ute Body Style Morph Into Proper 4-Door

Toyota is riding the wave of popularity for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks like no other automaker. Need an example? Well, look at the 2023 Crown’s reinvention.
Toyota first introduced the Crown nameplate back in 1955. Since then, no less than fifteen generations of mid-size luxury passenger cars have been on sale, and the sixteenth iteration has been envisioned as not only the one to rule them all but also as a proper revival. One that will also be available in North America, after a lengthy hiatus of half a century.
And the 2023 Toyota Crown seems to have what it takes to capture the imagination of fans, including Crossover (the only one arriving in the United States in early 2023 with hybrid power, quirky styling, and a high-specification interior), Sport, Sedan, and Estate options. Well, although these four body styles make for a pretty expansive lineup, someone remembered that a long time ago, there were even more.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who continues to tempt our imagination, now with a reminder that Toyota’s Crown was also full of utility ideas back in the days of the old-school two-door Ute coupe utility and four-door pickup trucks. And, of course, the pixel master also decided to do something CGI about this Toyota Crown pickup truck throwback.
Thus, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), an unsuspecting Toyota Crown Estate and an equally innocent Fiat Toro compact pickup truck joined their CGI forces to create something new – a Toyota Crown pickup truck revival!
While the pixel master did use the digital DNA of a smaller pickup truck, it seems that Toyota’s Crown reinvention of the old Ute days has not abandoned the mid-size ways of the real-world series. As such, if ever conceived, it would become an interesting unibody rival for the sole North American competitor in this niche segment, Honda’s Ridgeline. Well, that would be entertaining, right?
