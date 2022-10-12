Acura MDX Type S Single Cab Has the Great Makings of a Digitally Feisty Sport Truck

A 2023 Acura MDX premium mid-size performance crossover SUV goes from $49,050 in the United States, and the MSRP for the higher performance Type S version kicks off at $66,700. Alas, there is also one MDX variant that is priceless (*).
In case anyone hasn’t noticed the (*), it is there for digital reasons. Mainly to show there is a big catch, as opposed to a fine print, mainly about the option of securing an Acura MDX Type S Single Cab sport pickup truck. The gist of it is simple: that is merely wishful thinking. Alas, it all happens in the wonderful world of “imagination land,” so we are going to let it slide, as we also like this more than we should, just like the author.
This is the digital work of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who sure knows how to juggle our vehicle dreams, and now travels back in time to his ‘Sport Truck’ CGI series, possibly inspired by the multitude of HD-based digital projects he has created lately.
Anyway, his Sport Truck series was definitely lacking more Japanese-style entries, and the Acura MDX Type S pickup truck will go along fine with the likes of a lowered Isuzu D-Max AT35 Sport Truck, or a Nissan Frontier GT-R Nismo, among others. That way, it might virtually compete with such rivals as a two-door Chevy Silverado Yenko SC, Ford F-150 Tremor Sport, and whatnot.
All in all, this is really not the worst CGI effort from this pixel master, as the OEM Acura MDX Type S design seems perfectly suited for a Single Cab (short bed) pickup truck conversion. And we also reckon the cool 3.0-liter J30AC turbocharged V6 would do wonders on something that looks way lighter than the original mid-size luxury crossover SUV! So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
This is the digital work of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who sure knows how to juggle our vehicle dreams, and now travels back in time to his ‘Sport Truck’ CGI series, possibly inspired by the multitude of HD-based digital projects he has created lately.
Anyway, his Sport Truck series was definitely lacking more Japanese-style entries, and the Acura MDX Type S pickup truck will go along fine with the likes of a lowered Isuzu D-Max AT35 Sport Truck, or a Nissan Frontier GT-R Nismo, among others. That way, it might virtually compete with such rivals as a two-door Chevy Silverado Yenko SC, Ford F-150 Tremor Sport, and whatnot.
All in all, this is really not the worst CGI effort from this pixel master, as the OEM Acura MDX Type S design seems perfectly suited for a Single Cab (short bed) pickup truck conversion. And we also reckon the cool 3.0-liter J30AC turbocharged V6 would do wonders on something that looks way lighter than the original mid-size luxury crossover SUV! So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?