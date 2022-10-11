Derelict Volvo 245 Wagon Looks Properly Slammed, Like All Digital Restomods Should

The Volvo 200 series (also known as the 240 or 260s), was a family of mid-sized passenger cars produced in two-door and four-door sedan flavors, plus a five-door station wagon between 1974 and 1994.
Extremely popular and successful, the range was manufactured not only at home in Europe but also elsewhere around the world, in Canada, Australia, or Malaysia, for example. And, as such, it not only gained a true cult following but has also marked the imagination of countless fans of Swedish cars.
Remember the trope of Scandinavian gangsta,’ which is mostly attributed to the cool Swedish House Mafia supergroup of house music? Well, just in case they were also passionate about Volvo’s 200 series, someone has cooked the perfect artsy display for them, as well as a getaway car to help them escape the preying eye of the paparazzi. Unfortunately, it is all merely wishful thinking.
Alas, we could not help but showcase both Volvos, as they look too good to be true (well, they are digital hoots, after all). So, here is SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, who has returned to vintage love projects after a brief 911 Techart GTstreet R hiatus of a modern Porsche just hanging around.
Naturally, we also embedded that artsy display below as a contemporary counterpoint to the vintage Volvo CGI ideas. The latter kicked off the classic Scandinavian proceeding with something that would make the living room TV unnecessary. That was a crimson Volvo 240 turbo, tucked low on a fluffy carpet and deep-dish, white aftermarket wheels.
Plus, as it turns out, the owner need not take it out of the house because there is something equally cool waiting around the graffiti corner. Well, it is another Volvo 245, of course, a station wagon – this time around. This one is equally slammed, but it might get away easily on the streets because its derelict looks will not attract a lot of CGI attention…
Remember the trope of Scandinavian gangsta,’ which is mostly attributed to the cool Swedish House Mafia supergroup of house music? Well, just in case they were also passionate about Volvo’s 200 series, someone has cooked the perfect artsy display for them, as well as a getaway car to help them escape the preying eye of the paparazzi. Unfortunately, it is all merely wishful thinking.
Alas, we could not help but showcase both Volvos, as they look too good to be true (well, they are digital hoots, after all). So, here is SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, who has returned to vintage love projects after a brief 911 Techart GTstreet R hiatus of a modern Porsche just hanging around.
Naturally, we also embedded that artsy display below as a contemporary counterpoint to the vintage Volvo CGI ideas. The latter kicked off the classic Scandinavian proceeding with something that would make the living room TV unnecessary. That was a crimson Volvo 240 turbo, tucked low on a fluffy carpet and deep-dish, white aftermarket wheels.
Plus, as it turns out, the owner need not take it out of the house because there is something equally cool waiting around the graffiti corner. Well, it is another Volvo 245, of course, a station wagon – this time around. This one is equally slammed, but it might get away easily on the streets because its derelict looks will not attract a lot of CGI attention…