2022 Acura MDX Type S Drag Races Genesis GV80 3.5T With Interesting Results

Introduced in 2000 for the 2001 model year, the Acura MDX received a ground-up redesign for 2022 on a brand-new platform that features double-wishbone front suspension. Honda’s premium brand offers two engine choices for the mid-size SUV, starting with a free-breathing V6.
A single-turbo V6 powers the MDX Type S with 355 ponies at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 354 pound-foot (480 Nm) from 1,400 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. Internal testing reveals 6.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kph), which isn’t exactly bad for a family hauler.
Sam CarLegion says that 4,800 pounds (2,177 kilograms) is the curb weight of the MDX Type S in the featured clip, which isn’t correct. Acura quotes 4,741 lbs (2,150 kgs) or 4,788 lbs (2,172 kgs) with the Advance Package. As for the Genesis GV80 on the other lane, Sam CarLegion lists 5,009 lbs (2,272 kgs) instead of 5,038 lbs (2,285 kgs) for the 3.5T version. In any case, there’s no denying the South Korean rival is the heavier SUV.
Be that as it may, it also happens to crank out 375 horsepower and 391 pound-foot (530 Nm) thanks to a slightly larger engine gifted with two spinny lads instead of a single turbo. Available with two- and three-row seating, the GV80 is rocking a Hyundai Transys eight-speed automatic transmission versus a ten-speed auto developed in-house by Honda.
Given these numbers, have a wild guess which is faster in the quarter mile. If you went all in on the GV80 3.5T, tough luck because the MDX Type S makes easy work of the South Korean alternative off the line and over the finish line. From a roll, however, the Genesis and Acura are right beside each other from 32 mph to the quarter-mile finish line in auto mode.
Starting from second gear ends with a dominant win for the MDX because of the GV80’s disobedient transmission. Upping the starting speed to 50 mph ends with a photo finish. “I gotta say both cars [are] kind of within the same speed. In terms of the comfort, I’ve driven both and I have to say the Genesis for me feels a bit more comfortable,” said Sam CarLegion.
