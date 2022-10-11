Lamborghini Lexus Sports Cars Are the Unlikely Result of a JDM-Italian CGI Mashup

We all know that automotive industry partnerships, however unlikely, are a necessary survival or expansion skill. But some might go a little too far off the beaten path.
Right now, there are all sorts of alliances going on across the automotive spectrum, from big conglomerates such as Stellantis or the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance right down to smaller ventures, like the VW-Ford commercial hookup or the Toyota-BMW-developed Supra and Z4.
Italian automakers are usually an integral part of the corporate dating service, with Fiat, Alfa, Maserati, or Ferrari belonging to Stellantis and Lamborghini an integral part of the exotic Volkswagen AG roster. But what if the corner office’ head honchos decided to strike out a new deal to create luxuriously exotic JDM Italians? Would that be possible, or is it solely the panache of the virtual automotive artist realm?
Until we find a suitable answer, let us meet again with the pixel master better known as automotive.ai on social media, who loves a CGI mashup series more than anything else (with exceptions, of course) and now thinks that our CGI garages were ‘dying’ to welcome the products of this quirky Euro-JDM alliance between Lamborghini and Lexus.
That is right, you read that correctly. In this CGI expert’s world, where automotive designs come “from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence,” there is space for Lambo Aventador LFAs, and whatnot. By the way, there is an entire series of CGI mashups in there, ranging from preposterous to eliciting the classic LOL reaction.
Oh, and by the way, nothing was sacred, as not just modern nameplates got shuffled around in a very odd yet highly suggestive way, but it seems that vintage “Lamborgexuses don’t get the respect they deserve,” as well. Sheesh, I don’t know about that. Wasn’t it respectful enough that we stopped in our tracks to admire them – whether for the right or wrong reasons?
Italian automakers are usually an integral part of the corporate dating service, with Fiat, Alfa, Maserati, or Ferrari belonging to Stellantis and Lamborghini an integral part of the exotic Volkswagen AG roster. But what if the corner office’ head honchos decided to strike out a new deal to create luxuriously exotic JDM Italians? Would that be possible, or is it solely the panache of the virtual automotive artist realm?
Until we find a suitable answer, let us meet again with the pixel master better known as automotive.ai on social media, who loves a CGI mashup series more than anything else (with exceptions, of course) and now thinks that our CGI garages were ‘dying’ to welcome the products of this quirky Euro-JDM alliance between Lamborghini and Lexus.
That is right, you read that correctly. In this CGI expert’s world, where automotive designs come “from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence,” there is space for Lambo Aventador LFAs, and whatnot. By the way, there is an entire series of CGI mashups in there, ranging from preposterous to eliciting the classic LOL reaction.
Oh, and by the way, nothing was sacred, as not just modern nameplates got shuffled around in a very odd yet highly suggestive way, but it seems that vintage “Lamborgexuses don’t get the respect they deserve,” as well. Sheesh, I don’t know about that. Wasn’t it respectful enough that we stopped in our tracks to admire them – whether for the right or wrong reasons?