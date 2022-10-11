All-New 2024 BMW X4 M Competition Rendering Is Based on Everything We Know So Far

BMW did pretty well with the X4 in terms of sales globally and it should come as no surprise. They broke the mold with the X6 initially, so it made perfect sense for them to give the smaller X3 a coupe-like sibling and call it a day.
The first generation X4 (F26) was unveiled at the 2014 New York Auto Show as a sportier-looking alternative to the previously mentioned X3. Let’s face it, not everybody needs a crossover just for practical reasons. Most do, but not all.
Personally, I’m not too big a fan of half-measures when it comes to car segments and compact premium crossovers have always been exactly that. Notice that I used the word ‘premium’ here. Let me explain.
If you buy, let’s say, a Toyota RAV4, that right there is an excellent purchase, one that should satisfy your every need as long as you don’t have a big family or a lot of voluminous tools to carry around. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly SUV, much like all of its rivals.
However, a premium SUV, even in compact form, is still quite expensive, and if you allow yourself to tick a few too many extra boxes on the specs sheet, you can easily take an X3 or X4 close to an X5 or an X6 in terms of pricing. To me, that doesn’t make much sense, because, at that point, you might as well just go with the superior product – superior in every way.
Anyway, moving on to the second-gen X4 (G02), that one came out in 2018, which means it’s just a year or two away from being replaced by an all-new model, which will obviously be based on the all-new 2024 X3. The latter has already been spotted out and about in prototype form, so it was only a matter of time before somebody took a good hard look at those images, before putting pen to paper on what the all-new third-generation X4 might look like.
This rendering comes courtesy of Bernhard Reichel and as you can see, we’re dealing with the flagship X4 M Competition variant. I’ll say this much: it’s not bad. And it’s a good thing the grille doesn’t look too obtrusive.
