All-New 2024 BMW X3 Rendered Accurately Based on Latest Spy Images

11 Oct 2022, 11:31 UTC ·
The X3 is somewhat of a legacy model for BMW, which is saying a lot. Not just because it’s their first-ever compact SUV, but because it was the world’s first premium compact SUV, and things of that nature matter when evaluating or ranking certain cars.
2024 BMW X3 rendering
2024 BMW X3 rendering2024 BMW X3 prototype2024 BMW X3 prototype2024 BMW X3 prototype2024 BMW X3 prototype
Just think about it, this nameplate has been around since 2003 and when the X3 finally entered its second generation, BMW decided to manufacture it at their Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, which some U.S. buyers might appreciate.

Anyway, BMW did a great job improving the X3 massively from one generation to the next and currently, the G01 model (came out in 2017), is arguably one of the best overall SUVs on the market today, regardless of dimensions.

The G01 X3 rides on the carmaker’s CLAR platform, just like the G30 5 Series or the G11 7 Series. It’s safer, smarter, more comfortable and more economical than its predecessor, and I realize the same can be said about any vehicle when discussing newer models, but the X3 still manages to stand out in terms of overall improvements. Think about this: it’s longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the first-generation BMW X5.

So then, what can BMW do for an encore? Well, we’ve already seen the next-gen 2024 X3 in prototype form several times (fully camouflaged, naturally). We know it’s going to feature a more modern design language, but it’s hard to tell whether it’ll end up looking any better than it does now.

The carmaker will probably focus more on technological improvements, such as drivetrain, infotainment, active safety and so on.

We do have this latest rendering by Bernhard Reichel for you to analyze, which is similar to some of the other 2024 X3 renderings we’ve shown you, but we feel this might be the most accurate one yet, in terms of both styling and proportions.

