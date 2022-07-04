2024 BMW X3 Spied on the Road, Brings New Flavor to the Traditional Recipe

BMW is moving forward with the development of the next-generation X3. This time, our spy photographers snapped the prototype as it was being driven on public roads. The BMW X3's prototype was heavily camouflaged, but that still reveals several elements.
First, the front grille is higher than it was on previous models. The headlights appear to be thinner, while the grille is not significantly bigger than it is on the current model. What is interesting about the entire arrangement is the fact that the front bumper has many holes in it for ventilation purposes.
Since the vehicle's grill is higher, one might expect it to be increased in size on the production version or at least to come in a certain shape that allows it to keep temperatures under control in the engine compartment.
Most likely, since the grille is blanked out with camouflage, as well as plastic bits, it is not as effective as it should be, and that is why we end up with massive holes in the prototype's bumper.
Second, the vehicle in question still has the X3's signature shape, which does not look like it is about to change. That may be a good thing, especially for the model's enthusiasts. Sure, many things will change on the X3, but the passenger compartment's overall shape, along with the model's silhouette, appears to be unchanged.
Third, the rear of the X3 looks like it is hiding plenty of surprises. As you can see, the trunk no longer has its license plate holder in the middle, but it now resides in the bumper. This marks a change from the third-generation model, as well as its predecessors.
The X3 prototype also comes with a concealed exhaust, which is also something new, especially for BMW. The prototype in question is believed to be an entry-level model, as it comes with rather small wheels, along with ample room between the tires and the fenders. Some might criticize the resulting stance, but it might be the most comfortable setup.
