Tesla Model Y Outsells Volkswagen Golf in Germany, Becomes the Best-Selling Model

Tesla is the number one EV maker in the world, but its sales in Europe have not been that good. Things are about to change, though, as we see Tesla wiping the floor with Volkswagen in its home country in September, and not just for the electric vehicles.
Despite Tesla’s success story, many people considered it would be game over by the time the established carmakers started building electric vehicles. The EV sales figures in Europe seemed to support this theory, with the Volkswagen ID range dominating the market in many countries, especially Germany. In September, though, Tesla achieved a sales record thought impossible, taking the best-selling position with the Model Y and dethroning the Volkswagen Golf in the process.
Tesla’s victory shows that Volkswagen’s success was only circumstantial, boosted by Tesla’s lack of inventory. But as Giga Berlin ramped up production and Giga Shanghai doubled the production capacity, things were looking up for Tesla in Europe. As the most important car market on the Continent, Germany is a very good barometer for European sales. Being the best-seller vehicle in Germany is quite an achievement.
The September sales results published by KBA (the German equivalent of the DMV) showed that Tesla Model Y had 9,846 registrations. This puts it well above the Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Tiguan, traditionally the best-selling vehicles in the German market. The Tesla Model Y even trumped the entire Volkswagen ID range of electric cars, which sold 4,127 units combined. Even though it recorded “only” 3,878 registrations in September, the Tesla Model 3 also managed to outsell its rivals in the mid-size segment.
Tesla’s results in Europe were boosted by the skyrocketing gas prices, which pushed customers toward electric vehicles instead of ICEs. Incentives also contributed to heightened demand for EVs in the number one European market. At the same time, Volkswagen sales were crippled by production disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and a leadership change after ousting ex-CEO Herbert Diess.
