YouTubers Review the 2022 BMW X3 M Competition, Think It's Great Despite High Price Tag

The world is changing, and with it, the automotive market. Millennials now want a car that will pick up groceries, drive to work, take the kids to school, have enough clearance to go off-roading, and still pack a ton of heat. That car, ladies and gentlemen, is an SUV. Jakub and Yuri from TheStraightPipes YouTube channel got the chance to review the 2022 BMW X3 M Competition.
There are a handful of SUVs that’ll put a full-fledged sports car to shame - BMW’s X3 M Competition is one of them. Packaged with enough power to scare the average SUV shopper, the 2022 X3 M Competition seems like the Bavarian automaker’s manipulative tactic to woe the sports car-loving demographic into picking up the new automotive trend.
Under the hood, the 2022 BMW X3 M Competition packs a twin-turbo 3-liter inline-six engine making a whopping 503 hp (510 ps) and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque. It also comes with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to its potent engine, the X3 M Competition will go from 0 – 62 mph (0-100 kph) in an impressive 2.9-seconds.
“This X3 M has the best of the modern BMW interior. It’s the sweet spot before they start charging you for your cooled and heated seats,” Yuri joked.
The duo thinks the 2022 BMW X3 M Competition looks fantastic and is well geared but is not as strikingly appealing as the previous version.
Behind the wheel, the X3 M Competition handles pretty well for an SUV. Jakub could feel some oversteering around corners, but on the upside, it steadily rips out of it.
“BMW’s compared to Mercedes always have that like little bit of like rear-wheel drivenness, like you could probably crank the wheel all the way with traction off and just do straight donuts in this,” Yuri said.
The duo posed an interesting question. Since it costs about $82,985 for the 2022 BMW X3 M Competition, would you buy it over the Mercedes AMG GLC 63? We’ll appreciate your thoughts in the comment section below.
