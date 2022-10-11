Renault Captur Tries to Escape the ASX Shame, Meets the Quirky Citroen Oli Aircross

French automakers are well known for their inventiveness. But every now and then, something goes horribly wrong, and they can get covered in automotive enthusiast shame.
Just recently, the proverbial walk of shame was bestowed upon Renault and Citroen, although for decidedly different reasons. As far as the former is concerned, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance took the regrettable decision of allowing the Mitsubishi ASX to assume the mantle of the Renault Captur subcompact crossover SUV with almost no visual changes.
The latter, meanwhile, got slapped with copycat allegations after presenting the spartan Citroen Oli concept that was imagined to be full of innovations. Alas, the abashment does not matter all that much in the crazy world of automotive virtual artists. After all, they constantly steal everyone’s DNA to serve their digital purposes.
Here is a proper example, or two, all courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining little French crossover SUVs that could easily duke it out on real streets. First, the pixel master decided that Citroen’s C3 Aircross deserves a proper Oli redesign to make it as quirky and Frenchy as possible.
The hypothetical compact crossover SUV concept has Citroen’s new brand image, of course, and we have to say that the new badge sticks out like a sore thumb… Anyway, then the CGI expert also decided to work his magic CGI brush with Renault’s 2024MY Captur, giving it a new lease of edgy digital life that would help it escape the potential bullying caused by that odd decision to have a Mitsubishi ASX twin.
Now, as we pitted the two face-to-face, which one is your little crossover SUV ‘croissant’? The quirky Citroen, the edgy Renault, or none?
The latter, meanwhile, got slapped with copycat allegations after presenting the spartan Citroen Oli concept that was imagined to be full of innovations. Alas, the abashment does not matter all that much in the crazy world of automotive virtual artists. After all, they constantly steal everyone’s DNA to serve their digital purposes.
Here is a proper example, or two, all courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining little French crossover SUVs that could easily duke it out on real streets. First, the pixel master decided that Citroen’s C3 Aircross deserves a proper Oli redesign to make it as quirky and Frenchy as possible.
The hypothetical compact crossover SUV concept has Citroen’s new brand image, of course, and we have to say that the new badge sticks out like a sore thumb… Anyway, then the CGI expert also decided to work his magic CGI brush with Renault’s 2024MY Captur, giving it a new lease of edgy digital life that would help it escape the potential bullying caused by that odd decision to have a Mitsubishi ASX twin.
Now, as we pitted the two face-to-face, which one is your little crossover SUV ‘croissant’? The quirky Citroen, the edgy Renault, or none?