These Are the Most Iconic European Muscle Cars

As a result, other automakers beside the American ones can create great muscle cars, so as a tribute, we want to share with you some of the coolest European muscle cars in history.
Aston Martin Vantage V600 - Possibly the best vehicle created by a European manufacturer to come close to a proper muscle car. Built as a commemorative model to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Aston Martin's victory at Le Mans in 1959, the Vantage V600 had a 5.3-liter V8 engine with not one but two superchargers. Because why not?
As a result, the power output for the Vantage was 600 hp, more than any other Ferrari or Lamborghini at the time. The only "beast" that had more power than the Aston was Gordon Murray's iconic McLaren F1. With the help of a six-speed manual transmission, the V600 had a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Black Series - A much more modern European muscle car but with the same old principles. Two doors, rear-wheel-drive, and an enormous V8 engine with colossal power.
AMG but with more horsepower and torque. We are talking about 510 hp and 417 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque, giving the Mercedes a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) and a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 4.2 seconds.
The W204 C 63 AMG Black Series remains one of the coolest and best AMGs ever made. In addition, with a more comprehensive body kit and additional carbon fiber elements, you can instantly differentiate it from a regular and "slow" C 63.
Jaguar F-Type SVR - From a distant look, you can say the F-Type is your classic European coupe sports car, with sexy lines and refined forms. But when you open the hood you see the real deal. A 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine produces 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.With the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SVR has a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph) and can reach 62 mph in only 3.5 seconds.
Because it performs in a more premium class of automobiles, the F-Type SVR has a better-built quality than, for example, a Hellcat. It has that European touch, which makes it prettier than any American rival.
It didn't have a huge noisy V8 engine, but that didn't stop it from becoming a genuine workers' hero of the '70s. The best engine was the 3.0-liter V6, developing 136 hp with 173 lb-ft (235 Nm) of torque. With a four-speed manual transmission, it could reach 198 kph (123 mph).Unfortunately, with the appearance of hot hatches and people seeing their advantages, Capri went out of production, but the legacy could still be seen in today's cars.
In our opinion, these are the most iconic muscle cars created in Europe, which combined American power with beautiful European design.
