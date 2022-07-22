This Beautiful 1970 Ford Capri 3000 GT Comes Straight Out of Jamie Oliver’s Collection

In the first days of 1969, Ford of Europe introduced what was supposed to be the European version of the Ford Mustang, the Philip T. Clark-designed Ford Capri. A later, sportier example has emerged for sale, and it’s not just in excellent condition but would also appeal to memorabilia hunters due to its celebrity provenance.
That car is a 1970 Ford Capri 3000 GT that has been sympathetically restored and, perhaps equally important, that comes straight out of Jamie Oliver’s personal collection. Unlike fellow Brit and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver isn’t a widely known car enthusiast and collector, but this Capri was one he was very fond of.
So fond he was of it that he kept it in his garage even after it was used during the filming of the Channel 4 show Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, where it was used to drive the duo to RAF Wittering for an appearance. As you can see in the 2015 Facebook post available below, Oliver also gushed about the car on social media and kept it as it was, down to the Jamie and Jimmy window stickers.
It is now for sale with Hilton & Moss, with technicians for the auction house declaring it a solid and quite rare example. Ford of Europe made some 1.9 million Capris during 1969-1986, but the facelifted 3000 GT was limited exclusively to the UK. Since it was meant as a sportier version, it replaced the smaller engine with the Essex V6, which developed 138 hp (103 kW) and took it closer to the pledge made by Ford of Europe in marketing materials that “Ford Capri [was] the car you always promised yourself.”
This example has been sympathetically restored by the owner before Oliver and has recently received a respray that replaced the Amber Gold Metallic with Ermine White. The interior is black leather, and, while everything is in solid condition, the vehicle does display the tell-tale signs of the passing of time – which is what you’d expect from a 1970 car, the auction house says.
“This is a fabulous opportunity to own a beautiful early 3000GT with recorded celebrity ownership that looks and drives great,” the listing further reads. No wonder then that pricing details are available only on application.
