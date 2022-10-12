Cyberpunked ‘Silver Bullet’ Honda Civic Restomod Looks Like It Could Hit 200 MPH

Remember how we sometimes discuss the fact that virtual automotive artists are a breed apart and often do not adhere to the same principles as regular folk?
Well, it is easy to support that idea with eloquent examples. Some just love to outrage everyone with crazy CGI mashups (and even cook up entire series). Others have made a big name for themselves with highly artistic digital acts. And a few simply focus on a niche and never let go.
For example, some pixel masters we like to keep a close tab on are having a knack for derelict imagination projects. But even here, there can be variations, as some will go for the traditional Rat Rod Hot Rod look while others dream of Sci-Fi-like steampunk scenarios, probably influenced by video games such as Cyberpunk 2077.
Alexandre Gouraud, the virtual artist better known as al3x.blend on social media, fits the latter case and is also one of those signature authors with few and far in-between projects. Of course, they are all quirky, whether we are discussing a polar Mercury Cougar, a Bugatti EB 110 ‘Black Fear’, a slammed and covered Ferrari Testarossa electro restomod, or a dystopian ‘Sand Angel’ acting all Aston Martin DBS Superleggera about it.
Now, there is another fitting idea, although this one is based on something entirely mundane. As far as we can tell, this ‘Silver Bullet’ was initially an unsuspecting Honda Civic. “Hard to believe it,” as per the CGI expert’s own words, but it was probably a 1990s fifth-generation compact coupe before it embarked on this abstract journey of wishful thinking discovery.
Afterward, it turned out covered, boat-tailed, and seemingly ready to hit over 200 mph (321 kph) at the Bonneville Salt Flats – or whatever they are called in his imagined alternate universe…
