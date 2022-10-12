Toyota and Lexus Vehicles Getting AI-Powered Speech Services Courtesy of Google Cloud

Toyota has joined forces with Google Cloud in order to power its latest multimedia systems with the tech giant’s AI-based speech services. Buyers can experience these upgrades in 2023 models such as the Toyota Corolla, Tundra and Sequoia, or the Lexus NX, RX and the all-electric RZ.
This partnership will result in Toyota and Lexus vehicles no longer needing an internet connection in order to offer natural-speech functions to their users. You can thank Speech On-Device for that, a new Google Cloud AI product working directly with the vehicles’ multimedia system processors, hence not having a need for internet connectivity.
One clear benefit of that is that you won’t have to worry about how a tunnel or a dead zone can affect your voice commands when behind the wheel.
“Today’s announcement represents refinement that comes with years of collaboration between Toyota and Google Cloud to perfect how our technologies work with one another,” said Steve Basra, group vice president, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor North America, and CEO and president of Toyota Connected North America.
“We are excited to announce this next step in development for in-vehicle voice AI, as it will bring even more benefits to Toyota and Lexus drivers, including speed and ease of use.”
It’s also worth pointing out that vehicles fitted with Toyota’s latest-gen Automotive Grade Linux-based Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems, already utilize Google Cloud’s Speech-to-Text service for in-vehicle queries.
While AI-based speech services can be sampled in various 2023 models, a next-gen multimedia system is already in development.
“By working closely with Toyota to understand its in-vehicle device requirements and capabilities, we were able to provide server-like quality while using only a small fraction of the processing power to ensure the best possible experience for drivers,” added Google Cloud VP of Global Strategic Customers & Industries, Umesh Vemuri.
