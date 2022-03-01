Augmented Reality Can Put a BMW iX or i4 in Your Driveway, Thank Google Cloud

BMW's North American branch worked with Google Cloud to offer a new perspective into the iX and i4 all-electric models. The German marque has developed the iX and i4 AR Experience, which allows users to place any of these two models into their driveways, or in other locations, as well as interact with their features.
The interactions we are referring to would happen in a virtual scenario but are meant to help potential customers get acquainted with these two models. The experience is accessed from the BMW USA portal, which has a link that will direct iOS or Android users to the Google Cloud application. The entire experience would not have been possible without the latter's edge computing technology.
The BMW iX and i4 AR Experience will allow anyone with a smartphone to configure one of those models, change paint colors, turn lighting elements on or off, as well as open and close doors. This may be an ideal tool for those interested in getting the best-looking configuration for either model.
As you may be aware, there are other options except for silver or dark gray exterior and a black leather interior. You could be bold and go for a dark blue body, along with a brown interior. All the colors in the palette of each model can be selected, so this tool might even help dealership employees illustrate certain options or color combinations.
Thanks to Google Cloud, BMW USA offers a photorealistic level of detail for the two vehicles that will be available to be experienced in Augmented Reality. You can check out a few images supplied by the automaker in the photo gallery, as well as in the leading image of the article. We cannot help but wonder if BMW would consider extending this AR tool to other models.
BMW USA has decided to go for Augmented Reality to mark the debut of the i4 and iX in the U.S., as both models have their market launch this Spring. The BMW i4 has an EPA-estimated range of up to 301 miles (ca. 484 km) in i4 eDrive40 trim, which is the base version for this model, and has an MSRP of $55,400, plus $995 for destination and handling.
The i4 M50 model has dual electric motors, an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (ca. 435 km), and prides itself on offering a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time of just 3.7 seconds. The 536-horsepower model starts at an MSRP of $65,900, plus $995 for destination and handling.
Meanwhile, the BMW iX will start at $83,200 in xDrive50 trim, which has dual electric motors that provide 516 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, as well as an EPA-estimated range of up to 324 miles (ca. 521 km).
The BMW iX and i4 AR Experience will allow anyone with a smartphone to configure one of those models, change paint colors, turn lighting elements on or off, as well as open and close doors. This may be an ideal tool for those interested in getting the best-looking configuration for either model.
As you may be aware, there are other options except for silver or dark gray exterior and a black leather interior. You could be bold and go for a dark blue body, along with a brown interior. All the colors in the palette of each model can be selected, so this tool might even help dealership employees illustrate certain options or color combinations.
Thanks to Google Cloud, BMW USA offers a photorealistic level of detail for the two vehicles that will be available to be experienced in Augmented Reality. You can check out a few images supplied by the automaker in the photo gallery, as well as in the leading image of the article. We cannot help but wonder if BMW would consider extending this AR tool to other models.
BMW USA has decided to go for Augmented Reality to mark the debut of the i4 and iX in the U.S., as both models have their market launch this Spring. The BMW i4 has an EPA-estimated range of up to 301 miles (ca. 484 km) in i4 eDrive40 trim, which is the base version for this model, and has an MSRP of $55,400, plus $995 for destination and handling.
The i4 M50 model has dual electric motors, an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (ca. 435 km), and prides itself on offering a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time of just 3.7 seconds. The 536-horsepower model starts at an MSRP of $65,900, plus $995 for destination and handling.
Meanwhile, the BMW iX will start at $83,200 in xDrive50 trim, which has dual electric motors that provide 516 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, as well as an EPA-estimated range of up to 324 miles (ca. 521 km).