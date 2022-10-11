Toyota Invites You to Create Your Own Legendary Adventures in Its 2023 Sequoia Commercial

Toyota USA has released a commercial in its “Live Legendary” campaign, inviting drivers to create legendary moments in the all-new 2023 Sequoia. Its goal is to highlight the premium SUV’s power and features and encourage drivers to enjoy special moments with the vehicle.
Lisa Materazzo, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America, said, “The all-new Sequoia is the total package for any adventure, whether driving across country, hauling gear or traveling with your family.”
The 30-second spot starts with a family around a campfire, and that’s when the daughter notices the imposing Sequoia pulling up to the camping spot and says, “Oh hey, it’s the Donovans.” Her mother replies, “Legend has it...” and that’s where the story starts.
The first story we’re told is that the Donovans had a barbeque that fed half a town. We see the Sequoia towing a large barbeque setup, indicating its powerful towing capacity. In the next frame, the Donovans are on a beach, trunk open, barbeque grilling, with over 20 people enjoying food. With a maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs. (4,320 kg), the full-size SUV lets you carry whatever stuff you need on your trips, be it a barbeque, a trailer camper, a boat or others.
Back at the campfire, the husband intervenes by saying he heard the Donovans had driven cross-country just to walk their dog. We then see a beautiful dog exiting the trunk to be taken to a national kennel show. The 4x2 Sequoia estimates a 21-mpg fuel economy for the city, 24-mpg for highway, and 22-mpg combined, while the 4x4 version has 19/22/20. With a 22.5-gallon (85-liter) fuel tank, that translates to 495 miles (797 km) of combined use for the 4x2 and 450 miles (724 km) of the same use for the 4x4.
Lastly, we hear that the Donovans climbed a mountain to save wild horses. We see them towing a horse trailer and attempting to save wild horses during a storm.
Through the “Campfire Stories” spot, Toyota is inviting viewers to go out and seek adventure and provide the ideal companion to do so. The SUV has impressive towing capability, superior comfort, and features such as convenient technology, versatile cargo space, and efficient powertrain.
The fully integrated campaign was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi. It targets mainstream audiences in America, showcasing the car’s capabilities to haul passengers and their gear comfortably across any distance.
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia boasts the I-Force Max Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid engine, outputting 437 hp (326 kW) and 790 Nm (583 ft-lbs.) of torque. Available in five unique grades (SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and the new Capstone), the vehicle will be on sale starting in fall 2022 with an MSRP of $58,300 (€60,122).
