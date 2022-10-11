Dodge Challenger Outsells Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in Q3 2022

Once again, the Dodge Challenger sold better than its rivals from the Ford Motor Company and Chevrolet. No fewer than 16,412 units were sold in the United States in Q3 2022, up nearly 17.3 percent from Q3 2021.
There is, however, bad news. The Challenger moved 42,094 units year to date compared to 44,142 examples from January through September 2021. The Mustang ranked second on the leaderboard with 10,354 examples in Q3 2022 and 36,598 versus 41,065 units in terms of year-to-date volume.
The biggest loser, unfortunately, but perfectly understandable, is the Camaro. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit couldn’t do better than 7,922 units in the past quarter and 19,177 versus 15,084 units year to date.
More worryingly, the segment contracted from 100,291 units in the first three quarters of 2021 to 97,869 year to date. Be that as it may, these fellows outsold the likes of the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Nissan Z, and Toyota Supra. Given these circumstances, you shouldn’t be surprised that increasingly more brands are losing interest in sporty cars.
The future of the Camaro still hasn’t been decided, at least not publicly. There are rumors of a four-door electric sedan that would indirectly replace the Camaro, but General Motors hasn’t confirmed or denied the hearsay.
The Challenger, together with its four-door sibling and the Chrysler 300, are on their way out as well. Dodge is pivoting towards electrified muscle in the guise of the Charger Daytona SRT, which is due to launch in 2024.
The ‘Stang, on the other hand, will keep on keeping. The Shelby GT500 isn’t available for the 2023 model year, most likely because Ford is redirecting 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 engines to the F-150 Raptor R off-road pickup truck. On the upside, the S650 will arrive for the 2024 model year with a redesigned EcoBoost I4 and Coyote V8, the latter being capable of 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse thanks to a couple of throttle bodies.
