Kimberly Karavan Is an Expandable Trailer That Takes Luxury Camping to the Next Level

Kimberly, where the company is based, is an area of beaches, gorges, waterfalls, and rugged outback in Western Australia's far north. Access is difficult, and roads are challenging, so it makes sense that the brand wanted to develop products that can make this area more accessible. Since 1994, Kimberly Kampers has been building vehicles that combine the comfort of a home with technology that can make off-roading a piece of cake.
According to them, the company has supplied passionate owners across 17 countries worldwide, and more than 95% of the units are still in use today. Moreover, over 45% of owners trade up to a new Kimberly vehicle when they feel the need to upgrade. That's a really loyal customer base!
The Karavan is the only hybrid on offer, and there are two versions – Classic and Eco-Suite. The latter has all the features of the Classic, only it's upgraded with world-class independent renewable energy systems and has some higher-end accessories. This is the one I'll be discussing.
This mobile home has a base tare weight of 1,680 kg (3,700 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2,495 kg (5,500 lbs.). Its roof and rear can be popped out for extra space, and that's when it measures 6.85 m (22.5 feet) in length and 3.2 m (10.5 feet) in height. It can sleep up to 6 people (if you opt for the additional sleeping options), so you'll be able to gather your friends or family and host them in the queen-size bed, two single beds, and bunk beds.
Its body is made from high-grade alloy, high molecular weight thermoplastic, and steel. It sits on an independent trailing arm suspension with a remote-controlled airbag inflation system for steep camping spots. The trailer is fully prepared for most off-the-beaten-track adventures, yet it still offers a deluxe experience.
Let's imagine you found the perfect camping spot. You might think expanding the Karavan is difficult, but it takes you about a minute. Undo six latches, press a button that turns on the actuator lifting system and extend the rear; that's it.
You'll notice the kitchen straight ahead as soon as you go inside. It features a galley kitchen with a large sink, a cooktop, and a 120-liter (32-gallon) fridge. You can add lots of different appliances by paying a few more bucks. The central controller is in the same area, which displays tank levels and energy info.
storage options, leather seats, and an ingenious slide-out table that helps save space. The bedroom boasts a full-size queen bed where tall people won't have any problems getting some rest, thanks to the trailer's pop-out rear.
The Eco-Suite is all about smart energy options, so let's talk about utilities. Solar panels provide 480 W of power connected to a 2600 W inverter. A roof A/C helps keep the place cool and can run on energy from the 300 Ah batteries. Other notable features are a diesel hot water and air heater, a membrane heater that dries out bed moisture, and a dual water system.
There is a massive list of features you can easily get lost in; you can explore it on the official website. Most components can be upgraded, and Kimberly Kampers is prepared to satisfy your every need, provided your bank account is ready to take the hit.
All in all, the Karavan Eco-Suite is perhaps the most equipped camper I have ever seen. It comes at a hefty price, but at least you know you'll be spending quality time in a premium and carefully thought-of environment.
According to them, the company has supplied passionate owners across 17 countries worldwide, and more than 95% of the units are still in use today. Moreover, over 45% of owners trade up to a new Kimberly vehicle when they feel the need to upgrade. That's a really loyal customer base!
The Karavan is the only hybrid on offer, and there are two versions – Classic and Eco-Suite. The latter has all the features of the Classic, only it's upgraded with world-class independent renewable energy systems and has some higher-end accessories. This is the one I'll be discussing.
This mobile home has a base tare weight of 1,680 kg (3,700 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2,495 kg (5,500 lbs.). Its roof and rear can be popped out for extra space, and that's when it measures 6.85 m (22.5 feet) in length and 3.2 m (10.5 feet) in height. It can sleep up to 6 people (if you opt for the additional sleeping options), so you'll be able to gather your friends or family and host them in the queen-size bed, two single beds, and bunk beds.
Its body is made from high-grade alloy, high molecular weight thermoplastic, and steel. It sits on an independent trailing arm suspension with a remote-controlled airbag inflation system for steep camping spots. The trailer is fully prepared for most off-the-beaten-track adventures, yet it still offers a deluxe experience.
Let's imagine you found the perfect camping spot. You might think expanding the Karavan is difficult, but it takes you about a minute. Undo six latches, press a button that turns on the actuator lifting system and extend the rear; that's it.
You'll notice the kitchen straight ahead as soon as you go inside. It features a galley kitchen with a large sink, a cooktop, and a 120-liter (32-gallon) fridge. You can add lots of different appliances by paying a few more bucks. The central controller is in the same area, which displays tank levels and energy info.
storage options, leather seats, and an ingenious slide-out table that helps save space. The bedroom boasts a full-size queen bed where tall people won't have any problems getting some rest, thanks to the trailer's pop-out rear.
The Eco-Suite is all about smart energy options, so let's talk about utilities. Solar panels provide 480 W of power connected to a 2600 W inverter. A roof A/C helps keep the place cool and can run on energy from the 300 Ah batteries. Other notable features are a diesel hot water and air heater, a membrane heater that dries out bed moisture, and a dual water system.
There is a massive list of features you can easily get lost in; you can explore it on the official website. Most components can be upgraded, and Kimberly Kampers is prepared to satisfy your every need, provided your bank account is ready to take the hit.
All in all, the Karavan Eco-Suite is perhaps the most equipped camper I have ever seen. It comes at a hefty price, but at least you know you'll be spending quality time in a premium and carefully thought-of environment.