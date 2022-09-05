SEMA-Inbound 2023 Toyota Sequoia Comes Out to CGI Play With a Matching Jet Ski

Scheduled between November 1st and 4th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2022 SEMA Show is almost just around the corner. So, time to wrap up the digital ideas, and get right down to building.
One of the most prolific CGI venues for imagining the build project ahead of fabrication seems to be the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media). Not long ago we saw a neon-lime, mega-lifted 2022 Toyota Tundra that felt imaginary but ultimately proved that it will soon turn into a complete aftermarket creation just in time for SEMA.
Now they are back with a different, related Toyota idea. This time around, the model in question is the 2023 Sequoia three-row SUV, and taking care of the cool family hauler will be Phoenix, Arizona-based Westcott Designs. And, while on this occasion people are not going to run amuck crying their outrage to the far corners of Earth, it may be said that it’s still something that will easily and purposedly take you places.
After all, we are dealing with a 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro that will be fitted with a lot of goodies from renowned brands to satisfy some pretty specific overlanding cravings. So, Rigid Industries will be called upon to cue in for the lights, Innov8 Racing for the American-made high-performance wheels, Go Fast Campers (GFC) for the adventure duties, and Fox or Toyo for the suspension adaptation and all-terrain tires, among others.
Alas, there is one digital mystery left unanswered. Who will supply the matching-color personal watercraft (aka a water scooter or jet ski), and how fast can we get our hands on such a cool build after the SEMA Show is over? By the way, do check out the second post embedded below for the first part of the answer...
