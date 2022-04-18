2023 Lexus RZ 450e Electric Crossover Teased, Will Premiere This Week

Lexus is about to expand its crossover family with a battery-electric model that will be dubbed the RZ 450e. It will have a lot of things in common with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, and will premiere on April 20, at 6:00 a.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CET).
Before the grand unveiling, Toyota’s luxury car brand has dropped another teaser pic that shows a two-tone example under the starry night sky. Truth be told, however, it’s not something that we haven’t seen before, as there are numerous images circulating online, including a few leaks that Lexus would likely want everyone to forget.
The introduction of the RZ 450e isn’t a surprise at all, as Lexus has been teasing it for a few months now. Its design and underpinnings won’t be a surprise either, as it will look like a more expensive take on the bZ4X and Solterra, and will be built around the same e-TNGA architecture. Apart from the different front and rear ends, Lexus’ battery-electric crossover should set itself apart from its cousins by featuring extra gear, more safety systems, and perhaps additional soundproofing.
It will also be more expensive, with the Toyota bZ4X starting at $42,000 for the XLE and $47,700 for the Limited trim level, excluding the $1,215 destination charge, and dealer fees. The all-wheel drive system is a $2,080 option here, adding a second electric motor that bumps the output from 201 to 214 hp, while also dropping the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint time from 7.1 to 6.5 seconds.
The bZ4X’s EPA-estimated range is 252 miles (406 km) for the front-wheel drive models and 228 miles (367 km) for the AWD versions. Recharging its battery at a 6.6 kW connection takes around 9 hours, depending on the outside temperature. We don’t know yet if the Lexus RZ 450e will have identical power levels, but it should offer similar performance and driving range.
