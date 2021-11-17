2023 Subaru Solterra Visits LA Auto Show in U.S. Spec, Boasts 220+ Miles EV Range

The Subaru Solterra has just landed at the Los Angeles Auto Show and if you’re a fan of the Japanese carmaker, not to mention EVs in general, then consider this a big deal. For starters, we now have official U.S. specifications for the Solterra, which is equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical AWD system and has 8.3-inches (21 cm) of ground clearance with X-Mode.
First things first though. Thanks to a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack, the Solterra can give you an 80% charge from zero in less than one hour using DC fast charging. You can also charge the EV at home thanks to its Level 1 and Level 2 compatibility. The maximum estimated range is said to be more than 220 miles (354 km), which is decent.
We don’t know the exact EPA rating, and we also don’t know anything regarding pricing, but we expect Subaru to make this information available in due course. The Solterra won’t go on sale until mid-2022.
Now, about that X-Mode – it features Grip Control, incorporating both Hill Ascent and Descent Assist. You can easily take the Solterra off the beaten path thanks to its 8.3 inches of ground clearance. You also get 215 hp (218 ps) and 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque, courtesy of the front and rear electric motors.
In terms of practicality, the Solterra offers up to 126 cu.ft of passenger and cargo space, including up to 30 cu.ft of usable cargo space behind the rear seats.
This being a Subaru, you can expect them not to skimp on any of the active safety features, which is why you get a comprehensive suite of goodies such as EyeSight Driver Assist Tech, Blind Spot Monitoring with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, plus Parking Support Brake (which is standard), a 360-Degree Surround-View Camera (first time in a Subaru), standard LED headlights with High Beam Assist and standard Safe Exit Assist.
As for the interior, there’s an all-new multimedia system with an available 12.3-inch touchscreen display, which comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available wireless charging phone dock in the center console.
Once on sale, the Solterra will join the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid in Subaru’s rugged fleet of notoriously dependable family cars.
