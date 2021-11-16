Recent Update Makes Android Auto a Big Mess Without Touch Support

New RZR Turbo R From Polaris Raises Bar for Turbocharged Side-by-Side Industry

Android Auto is an application that supports multiple input methods, and this makes perfect sense given it’s supposed to be used in a wide variety of cars. 6 photos



But on the other hand, when a touchscreen isn’t available in the car,



Well, not anymore, it seems, as a recent update appears to be making the whole thing quite a struggle, simply because the cursor no longer shows up on the screen.



In theory, while Android Auto can still be used with a control knob, users simply don’t know what they click on the screen because the cursor is hidden.



The good news is the number of users currently struggling with this problem is still fairly low, though, on the other hand, it could increase as this thread on Google’s support



On the other hand, if you’re certain a recent Android Auto is the one to blame for this glitch, the best way to go is to downgrade to an earlier release. This can be done by downloading an older Android Auto version from this



At this point, Google is currently trying to collect more information on what exactly happens, so a fix isn't yet in development. It remains to be seen how many people are reporting the same behavior in their cars, but right now, this problem doesn't seem to be limited to just a specific car brand or phone model. Naturally, most drivers should just rely on voice commands to interact with their apps, especially when in motion. But, on the other hand, touch is, in most cases, the preferred input method for most users.

But on the other hand, when a touchscreen isn't available in the car, Android Auto can also be used with a controller or a knob that's installed in some vehicles.

Well, not anymore, it seems, as a recent update appears to be making the whole thing quite a struggle, simply because the cursor no longer shows up on the screen.

In theory, while Android Auto can still be used with a control knob, users simply don't know what they click on the screen because the cursor is hidden.

The good news is the number of users currently struggling with this problem is still fairly low, though, on the other hand, it could increase as this thread on Google's support forums gains more attention. The bad news is there's absolutely no fix available at this point. As someone says that while clearing the app cache and restarting the phone sometimes does the trick, it fails to make any difference in many other cases.

On the other hand, if you're certain a recent Android Auto is the one to blame for this glitch, the best way to go is to downgrade to an earlier release. This can be done by downloading an older Android Auto version from this page and then installing it manually on your Android device.

At this point, Google is currently trying to collect more information on what exactly happens, so a fix isn't yet in development. It remains to be seen how many people are reporting the same behavior in their cars, but right now, this problem doesn't seem to be limited to just a specific car brand or phone model.